I am writing this column on Mother's Day and have done my duties in expressing appreciation to my own mother and the mother of my children.

Since I did not carry children inside of me for nine months, nor deal with the pain of giving birth, nor feed my children from my own reserves of energy, nor stew and worry about them 24 hours a day, every day of my life, I sorely lack the empathy to truly express the appreciation I should. I think the closest I can come is to show respect to them for the sacrifices they made with their bodies, with their mental well-being and even in the opportunities they had to forgo in their workplaces. Motherhood is not for the faint-hearted.

My mother chose the timing of motherhood as best she could. There were few certain options for birth control, but a husband who sailed in the merchant marine, and who was around only for the months of January and February, gave her a pretty reliable method of avoiding unwanted pregnancies. Suffice it say, my sister and I were both born in September.

My wife had more birth-control methods available to her, although she never used any herself. When we met, we were both ready to pursue a family, so we just threw caution to the wind, had three boys in 34 months, and then I visited a doctor to avoid ending up with a football team.

Both my mother and my wife were ready to have children when they had them, and they welcomed them with full and loving hearts — and, yes, acceptance of the sacrifices having their children might require. It was by personal choice that they gave birth at a time when they could provide the necessary financial and emotional support their children would need to grow up with the resources they would need to be healthy and happy.

The recent dark clouds from the Supreme Court of the U.S. has torn open the wound of a time when women had no choice, a wound caused by the decisions of mostly men. I return to the first paragraph of this column, where it should be clear and obvious that men are in no position to understand, much less legislate, the birthrights of women. It is 2022, not 1522, and it is time for legislative bodies everywhere to offer women, both mothers and potential mothers, the respect they deserve. It is ironic that many of the supporters of limiting the rights of women were also anti-vaxxers, wearing shirts at protests against mandatory vaccinations that said, "My body, my choice."

There is much that still needs to be done in areas like work and pay equity in order to fully demonstrate respect for mothers and to limit the sacrifices they have to make in having children. We should certainly not waste our time or our energy in trying to turn the clock back to a time when motherhood was so disrespected that it was forced on women who were not ready for it or were forced into it by abuse of some sort.

In 2022, motherhood deserves so much more than that.

Graham Hookey is the author of "Parenting Is A Team Sport" and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.