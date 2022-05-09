Scott Schumer: “Everything had to be his way, he scared the hell out of me. It was a chaotic, abusive family.”

Fern Schumer Chapman: “There was a lot of scapegoating. He’d sometimes not talk to me for months. But I fought back.

The siblings, both married with children, lived half an hour away from each other, never in contact. But their mother’s plea to her daughter ten years ago brought Fern to the first outreach, inwardly hoping her brother wouldn’t answer.

Scott describes being “in a bad place” then, and a “functional alcoholic” who drank “to dull everything.” Something would anger him and he’d shut his sister out. He was clinically depressed and both were later diagnosed with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

When she finally forced herself to phone, neither knew what to say, until his sister offered, “I can help you.” He responded, “I’m up for anything.”

Fern found a psychiatrist for them for a few sessions, then Scott, who says he’d “heard everything before,” decided to stop drinking, on his own; he’s been sober for seven years now. They started talking regularly.

From responses of other estranged siblings, the author learned that one-third of those surveyed have either estranged or apathetic relationships. “There’s so much grief involved. You’ve lost someone, but they’re still walking the Earth.”

Her brother says he’s very remorseful that their children, first cousins, didn’t have a chance to get to know each other. Now, “Fern and I talk at least once weekly, meet for coffee, linger over breakfast.”

Of the responses she’s received since her book was published last year, Schumer Chapman says, “A lot of people don’t even know why they were cut off. That’s the worst. They keep ruminating on possible reasons ...”

She notes that, “If they try to reconnect with siblings, it needs an ongoing process of hearing each other’s stories.” And a couple of therapy sessions help create the parameters involved in getting started.

The message to readers from their own remarkably successful journey, come touchingly from Scott, now approaching 70:

“Never give up, keep trying to reconcile. It took us many years, but I’m so happy to have my sister back.” As proof, she had her brother write the book’s afterword, described by readers as “gripping” and “powerful.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Estranged siblings can reconnect, by surmounting divisive/risky family influences.

