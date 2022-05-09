Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders
Kathryn Miles
Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill
2022, 295 pages
ISBN: 9781616209094
Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders is an interesting, sad and disturbing account of how writer Kathryn Miles investigates a cold case from 1996 involving two female hikers who were murdered in Shenandoah National Park. The backcountry leaders were Julianne “Julie” Williams and Laura “Lollie” Winans and they, along with their dog Taj, were hiking the Appalachian Trail. When Julie’s parents became concerned of where their daughter was, they reported the two missing women to the national park. The investigation found the women murdered at their campsite and the horrific crimes remain unsolved.
Trailed is author Kathryn Miles well-researched account where she spent four years looking into these murders. Not only does she uncover important facts about the case, but she also exposes some disturbing aspects of how authorities investigated the murders. And how the investigation was handled isn’t the only disturbing aspect of the case. One frightening fact that Miles learned about the national park in Virginia where the women were murdered involved “…the reports of the number of convicted sex offenders, pedophiles, and wanted criminals who were in the park the week Julie and Lollie were killed…” Reports that Miles came across pertaining to “Shenandoah employees” are also unsettling. According to the author, “Multiple resort employees had a history of brutal behavior toward women, and their offenses ranged from domestic abuse to attempted murder.”
I find true crime books difficult to read, particularly if the crime is a relatively recent one. If you enjoy reading about true crime you will find this book riveting. But it is so much more than an account of what happened to two victims and their dog hiking in a park. It also describes two people and the lives they lived before they were killed. And it is a call to arms to make the wilderness which is so important to so many people as safe as possible.
Complementing the text are maps and photographs.
Murder At Teal’s Pond
David Bushman & Mark T. Givens
Thomas & Mercer
2022, 327 pages
ISBN: 9781542026420
Fans of true crime books as well as those who like the television series Twin Peaks will be interested in this unsolved murder from Sand Lake, New York in 1908. The victim was 20-year-old Hazel Irene Drew who was murdered and found floating in a pond. Mark Frost’s (co-creator of Twin Peaks with David Lynch) inspiration for the TV series was this “…unsolved murder from the early 1900s in Upstate New York, where he and his family would spend summers…” and he contributed the Foreword of the book.
Murder At Teal’s Pond is a fascinating and well-researched reinvestigation of the 114-year-old unsolved murder where the reader not only becomes familiar with the case, but also the way of life in New York State in the early 1900s. Since there are many people associated with the case, the authors have included eight pages at the beginning of the book mentioning not only Hazel Drew, but also the detectives involved along with the doctors, family members, employers, friends and others. There is also an Epilogue describing what happened to many of the people included in the book. Thirty-two pages of photographs complement the interesting text.
While this case was not solved, the authors have reconstructed what occurred and they believe that they have “uncovered the murderer.”
Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders
Kathryn Miles
Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill
2022, 295 pages
ISBN: 9781616209094
Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders is an interesting, sad and disturbing account of how writer Kathryn Miles investigates a cold case from 1996 involving two female hikers who were murdered in Shenandoah National Park. The backcountry leaders were Julianne “Julie” Williams and Laura “Lollie” Winans and they, along with their dog Taj, were hiking the Appalachian Trail. When Julie’s parents became concerned of where their daughter was, they reported the two missing women to the national park. The investigation found the women murdered at their campsite and the horrific crimes remain unsolved.
Trailed is author Kathryn Miles well-researched account where she spent four years looking into these murders. Not only does she uncover important facts about the case, but she also exposes some disturbing aspects of how authorities investigated the murders. And how the investigation was handled isn’t the only disturbing aspect of the case. One frightening fact that Miles learned about the national park in Virginia where the women were murdered involved “…the reports of the number of convicted sex offenders, pedophiles, and wanted criminals who were in the park the week Julie and Lollie were killed…” Reports that Miles came across pertaining to “Shenandoah employees” are also unsettling. According to the author, “Multiple resort employees had a history of brutal behavior toward women, and their offenses ranged from domestic abuse to attempted murder.”
I find true crime books difficult to read, particularly if the crime is a relatively recent one. If you enjoy reading about true crime you will find this book riveting. But it is so much more than an account of what happened to two victims and their dog hiking in a park. It also describes two people and the lives they lived before they were killed. And it is a call to arms to make the wilderness which is so important to so many people as safe as possible.
Complementing the text are maps and photographs.
Murder At Teal’s Pond
David Bushman & Mark T. Givens
Thomas & Mercer
2022, 327 pages
ISBN: 9781542026420
Fans of true crime books as well as those who like the television series Twin Peaks will be interested in this unsolved murder from Sand Lake, New York in 1908. The victim was 20-year-old Hazel Irene Drew who was murdered and found floating in a pond. Mark Frost’s (co-creator of Twin Peaks with David Lynch) inspiration for the TV series was this “…unsolved murder from the early 1900s in Upstate New York, where he and his family would spend summers…” and he contributed the Foreword of the book.
Murder At Teal’s Pond is a fascinating and well-researched reinvestigation of the 114-year-old unsolved murder where the reader not only becomes familiar with the case, but also the way of life in New York State in the early 1900s. Since there are many people associated with the case, the authors have included eight pages at the beginning of the book mentioning not only Hazel Drew, but also the detectives involved along with the doctors, family members, employers, friends and others. There is also an Epilogue describing what happened to many of the people included in the book. Thirty-two pages of photographs complement the interesting text.
While this case was not solved, the authors have reconstructed what occurred and they believe that they have “uncovered the murderer.”
Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders
Kathryn Miles
Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill
2022, 295 pages
ISBN: 9781616209094
Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders is an interesting, sad and disturbing account of how writer Kathryn Miles investigates a cold case from 1996 involving two female hikers who were murdered in Shenandoah National Park. The backcountry leaders were Julianne “Julie” Williams and Laura “Lollie” Winans and they, along with their dog Taj, were hiking the Appalachian Trail. When Julie’s parents became concerned of where their daughter was, they reported the two missing women to the national park. The investigation found the women murdered at their campsite and the horrific crimes remain unsolved.
Trailed is author Kathryn Miles well-researched account where she spent four years looking into these murders. Not only does she uncover important facts about the case, but she also exposes some disturbing aspects of how authorities investigated the murders. And how the investigation was handled isn’t the only disturbing aspect of the case. One frightening fact that Miles learned about the national park in Virginia where the women were murdered involved “…the reports of the number of convicted sex offenders, pedophiles, and wanted criminals who were in the park the week Julie and Lollie were killed…” Reports that Miles came across pertaining to “Shenandoah employees” are also unsettling. According to the author, “Multiple resort employees had a history of brutal behavior toward women, and their offenses ranged from domestic abuse to attempted murder.”
I find true crime books difficult to read, particularly if the crime is a relatively recent one. If you enjoy reading about true crime you will find this book riveting. But it is so much more than an account of what happened to two victims and their dog hiking in a park. It also describes two people and the lives they lived before they were killed. And it is a call to arms to make the wilderness which is so important to so many people as safe as possible.
Complementing the text are maps and photographs.
Murder At Teal’s Pond
David Bushman & Mark T. Givens
Thomas & Mercer
2022, 327 pages
ISBN: 9781542026420
Fans of true crime books as well as those who like the television series Twin Peaks will be interested in this unsolved murder from Sand Lake, New York in 1908. The victim was 20-year-old Hazel Irene Drew who was murdered and found floating in a pond. Mark Frost’s (co-creator of Twin Peaks with David Lynch) inspiration for the TV series was this “…unsolved murder from the early 1900s in Upstate New York, where he and his family would spend summers…” and he contributed the Foreword of the book.
Murder At Teal’s Pond is a fascinating and well-researched reinvestigation of the 114-year-old unsolved murder where the reader not only becomes familiar with the case, but also the way of life in New York State in the early 1900s. Since there are many people associated with the case, the authors have included eight pages at the beginning of the book mentioning not only Hazel Drew, but also the detectives involved along with the doctors, family members, employers, friends and others. There is also an Epilogue describing what happened to many of the people included in the book. Thirty-two pages of photographs complement the interesting text.
While this case was not solved, the authors have reconstructed what occurred and they believe that they have “uncovered the murderer.”