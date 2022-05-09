ISBN: 9781616209094

Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders is an interesting, sad and disturbing account of how writer Kathryn Miles investigates a cold case from 1996 involving two female hikers who were murdered in Shenandoah National Park. The backcountry leaders were Julianne “Julie” Williams and Laura “Lollie” Winans and they, along with their dog Taj, were hiking the Appalachian Trail. When Julie’s parents became concerned of where their daughter was, they reported the two missing women to the national park. The investigation found the women murdered at their campsite and the horrific crimes remain unsolved.

Trailed is author Kathryn Miles well-researched account where she spent four years looking into these murders. Not only does she uncover important facts about the case, but she also exposes some disturbing aspects of how authorities investigated the murders. And how the investigation was handled isn’t the only disturbing aspect of the case. One frightening fact that Miles learned about the national park in Virginia where the women were murdered involved “…the reports of the number of convicted sex offenders, pedophiles, and wanted criminals who were in the park the week Julie and Lollie were killed…” Reports that Miles came across pertaining to “Shenandoah employees” are also unsettling. According to the author, “Multiple resort employees had a history of brutal behavior toward women, and their offenses ranged from domestic abuse to attempted murder.”

I find true crime books difficult to read, particularly if the crime is a relatively recent one. If you enjoy reading about true crime you will find this book riveting. But it is so much more than an account of what happened to two victims and their dog hiking in a park. It also describes two people and the lives they lived before they were killed. And it is a call to arms to make the wilderness which is so important to so many people as safe as possible.