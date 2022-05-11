Dear Readers: Among problems within once-romantic relationships, many include these familiar complaints: Loss of shared sexual excitement, boredom with routines, lapsed activities that were once joyful, etc., etc.

Why do these same negatives keep happening? I heard of them being replaced by sexual happiness through tips from Florida-based author Carmen Harra, whom I’d recently interviewed.

Harra has a background in both clinical psychology and in nutrition from Cornell University (yes, there’s a link between sex and health).

Born in Romania, she got her first degree in languages, emigrated to the U.S. in 1980 and resides in Florida after practising marriage therapy in New York for 20 years, and was happily married for 27 years before her late husband passed away.