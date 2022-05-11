Finding Moose
Sue Farrell Holler, illustrated by Jennifer Faria
Pajama Press
2022, 32 pages
ISBN: 9781772782448
ages 3+
I like children’s books that are both educational and show how wonderful nature is, so I was delighted with Finding Moose written by Sue Farrell Holler and beautifully illustrated by Jennifer Faria.
The story sees a young boy and his grandfather quietly go for a spring walk in the woods where they come across some moose poop on the trail. They look for the moose and find where he ate some branches for breakfast. During the nature walk they come across various animals and plants including a chipmunk, a goose, a beaver, rose hips and pussy willows. When they return home from their walk they find moose standing next to their house.
Children will enjoy this simple story that introduces them to some of their forest neighbours whose names are in both English and Ojibwemowin. Highly recommended.
Light the Sky, Firefly!
Sheri Mabry Bestor, illustrated by Jonny Lambert
Sleeping Bear Press
2022, 26 pages
ISBN: 9781534111158
ages 4+
I look forward to seeing fireflies each year so I enjoyed learning more about them in this informative picture book. The author combines a story about fireflies with interesting facts resulting in a fascinating look at the life cycle of this incredible insect.
You learn that a female firefly can lay up to 500 eggs in a moist environment such as under fallen leaves. You learn when the eggs hatch and what firefly larva eat as well as how the larvae live underground during the winter and then, in spring, they change from a larva into an adult firefly. You also read about how fireflies produce a chemical reaction allowing them to glow.
There is much more information about these beetles (you also learn that fireflies aren’t flies but a type of beetle) in this beautifully illustrated book.
Where Butterflies Fill the Sky: A Story of Immigration, Family, and Finding Home
Zahra Marwan
Bloomsbury Children’s Books
2022, 42 pages
ISBN: 9781547606511
ages 4+
Where Butterflies Fill the Sky: A Story of Immigration, Family, and Finding Home is a nicely illustrated picture book about a girl who immigrates from Kuwait with her family to their new home in New Mexico. The book is a true story written and illustrated by the author which describes the move from their home in Kuwait where they were considered stateless.
In addition to the thought-provoking story with captivating illustrations, the author has provided more information at the back of book about her family and her art.
