Sheri Mabry Bestor, illustrated by Jonny Lambert

Sleeping Bear Press

2022, 26 pages

ISBN: 9781534111158

ages 4+

I look forward to seeing fireflies each year so I enjoyed learning more about them in this informative picture book. The author combines a story about fireflies with interesting facts resulting in a fascinating look at the life cycle of this incredible insect.

You learn that a female firefly can lay up to 500 eggs in a moist environment such as under fallen leaves. You learn when the eggs hatch and what firefly larva eat as well as how the larvae live underground during the winter and then, in spring, they change from a larva into an adult firefly. You also read about how fireflies produce a chemical reaction allowing them to glow.

There is much more information about these beetles (you also learn that fireflies aren’t flies but a type of beetle) in this beautifully illustrated book.

Where Butterflies Fill the Sky: A Story of Immigration, Family, and Finding Home

Zahra Marwan

Bloomsbury Children’s Books

2022, 42 pages

ISBN: 9781547606511

ages 4+

Where Butterflies Fill the Sky: A Story of Immigration, Family, and Finding Home is a nicely illustrated picture book about a girl who immigrates from Kuwait with her family to their new home in New Mexico. The book is a true story written and illustrated by the author which describes the move from their home in Kuwait where they were considered stateless.

In addition to the thought-provoking story with captivating illustrations, the author has provided more information at the back of book about her family and her art.

