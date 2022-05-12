See a lawyer to discuss your son’s stated legal threat. It seems unlikely that he can sue for his so-called “inheritance,” since you’re alive and well and can write a new will.

Perhaps your “amicable” ex can talk to your son about his extreme fears about the marriage, for the sake of his mental health.

Or, you can seek personal counselling to help you better understand what’s really driving him.

Possibly, he never truly accepted the divorce, and hung onto the belief that his parents would reunite. Or he may inwardly believe (as kids sometimes do) that he carried some blame for it.

If the therapist thinks these are possibilities, ask for the most effective way to have your son (and your daughter) get professional guidance over this devastating impasse.

Q:My sister moved into my parents’ home several years after my dad’s death. My mother was relieved, my sister happily sold her condo for a profit.

She now wants to move. But she’s gossiping that my mother’s manipulative, cold, and poisoned her daughters regarding men and marriage. We’re all single.

I told my sister that I wished she’d never told me that I was NOT a premature baby and, instead, my mother got pregnant before getting married and blamed my dad the rest of his life.

She lost her temper, saying she’d confided in me, and called me a nasty name. But my brother agreed with me. Why turn on our elderly mother?

My sister and I have been best friends. BUT I cannot even speak to her after this bizarre outburst.

Do I suggest she get therapy and risk more insults, or move on, allowing her and Mom to figure things out while I wait for an apology?

Concerned Sister

A:Move on. Emotions are too high on this “secret” of many years ago, which is irrelevant to your life. He was always your father.

Also, your relationship with your sister remains important to you, so don’t sit waiting for an apology. Instead, reconnect on what does matter to you ... the old feeling of “best friends,” and mutual family forgiveness.

Ellie’s tip of the day

A divorced parent’s new marriage can arouse extreme anger/fear of losing parental love and generosity.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.