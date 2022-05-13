I believe that you’re lucky to have this mentor. Look at it that way and you may appreciate him more. I’d even bet there’ll be times ahead when future situations in your personal life will call up useful knowledge that he shared with you.

FEEDBACK Regarding the man badly treated by his wife (April 8):

Reader:“I’m a devoted reader, but I wonder if your answer would’ve been different if the gender roles were reversed in this scenario.

“This man is clearly being emotionally abused by his wife. All types of abuse are inexcusable, regardless of his physical appearance or past mistakes.

“What advice would you give to a woman in a relationship with a man who degrades her and describes how he’d want her to die?”

Ellie:Thanks for your readership and interest in this situation. My answer would not be gender-based, because I respond to direct information/clues from the letter-writer ... e.g. “I lost about a million dollars ... we had a fight about losing the money ... she described how she wanted me to die.”

So ugly, but major financial loss by a partner can arouse such anger.

He says, “I get no love/romance/sex/affection.” Yet he hasn’t left her, and says he stays alive for his parents’ sake.

I felt that if I wrote directly that he should leave her, it could move him to self-harm. So, I wrote the truth more gently — “Your wife’s response is ugly, encouraging their children’s mockery is unacceptable … her nasty treatment is worse than the loss of money.”

I recommended his getting therapy. There is nothing anti-male in my considered answer to help this man see what he needs to acknowledge for himself.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Learning’s a life process, for work and especially for close relationships.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.