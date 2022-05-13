Succession: The Complete Third Season

HBO/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 3 discs

Succession is an interesting and riveting drama series that looks at the Roy family – an incredibly powerful family that controls a massive media and entertainment company. The company is led by Logan Roy (Brian Cox), but his four children – Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) – all vie for their own powerful positions within the company. And while they may not be as violent as the Dutton family on the series Yellowstone, they are more ruthless and definitely more dysfunctional. This, along with excellent writing and acting, results in one of the best series on television.

Season three finds Logan, Roman, Shiv and Connor trying to keep their company secure and powerful after Kendall exposes a major scandal – a scandal that jeopardizes Logan keeping his position of CEO. Everyone scrambles to look after the company while protecting their own interests and looking to attain more power.

Season two of Succession saw the series win seven Primetime Emmy Awards including “Outstanding Drama Series” and Jeremy Strong winning “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.” Season three will be available on DVD on May 17 as a 3-disc set and includes nine episodes (approximately nine hours) along with several bonus features.

I enjoyed the interesting family dynamics, corporate battles and takeover attempts watching the entire season in less than a day.

Orange County

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray

Orange County, a comedy/drama movie from 2002 is now on Blu-ray. The film follows an intelligent student and writer (Colin Hanks) try to get into Stanford University after his guidance counselor (Lily Tomlin) sends the university the wrong transcript. Unfortunately, his attempts involve the help of his dysfunctional parents (Catherine O’Hara and John Lithgow) and brother (Jack Black) resulting in a series of accidents and mishaps.

Orange County is a good comedy with an impressive cast that also includes Harold Ramis, Chevy Chase, Schuyler Fisk, Garry Marshall and George Murdock. Along with the movie, this Blu-ray includes several special features.

