Looking Ahead by Reading the Past

A:You’re not alone in your fascination with the lives of those who’ve truly “lived” throughout their years.

It’s a way of recognizing what’s possible now, especially while at an age of energy and good health, and committing to blazing your own trail forward.

Keep reading those insights in the obituaries — how, from distant origins, courageous people emigrated to unknown places, with little knowledge of their new surroundings and even less help.

Yet despite some reaching material success, it’s the stories of the many who enriched the lives of others, that are the most inspiring.

Q:My once-best friend from university recently pretended to not recognize me. We were both attending the 20-year anniversary of our graduating class but I hadn’t expected she’d be there as she lives out of town.

Our old friendship had withered when she’d said that a newer friend of mine whom she’d met once was “a phoney,” and “dangerous” with others’ husbands.

Well, that maligned woman has remained a trusted close friend!

Why would someone with whom I once lived in a small dormitory room and shared hours studying together pretend that I looked completely different — with a negative meaning, as in “you’ve had a lot of work done.”

Wrong. I’d become fitter after having my second child, and most people say I look better for it!

What’s Her Problem?

A:She’s no friend to you, being bitter and/or jealous about something. Her nasty insult about your other friend prompts the question: What prompted the “husbands-beware” warning?

The only good news: She lives out of town.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Obituaries, sad for the families, shine a light on the adventures, achievements, and especially, the love a lifetime can bring to those who seek and honour it.

