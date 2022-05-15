Although I rarely watch full hockey games anymore, I am a lifelong Toronto Maple Leafs fan — and like so many others, got caught up in the hype that THIS would be the year.

Also like so many others, I went to bed on Saturday with my head hung low, another disappointing loss that eliminated the team in the first round of the playoffs. How many Leafs fans were, once again, traumatized by a team so full of promises?

As I lay my head down on the pillow I was instantly transported back in time to Jan. 18, 1964, when the Leafs were the defending Stanley Cup champions and proudly wearing the white and blue was as easy as eating a hotdog like it was filet mignon.

It was a simpler time. There were six teams in the league; the black and white Hockey Night in Canada broadcasts, with Foster Hewitt, began at 9 p.m., right after The Tommy Hunter Show and somewhere near the end of the first period; and Montreal and Toronto always played home games on Saturdays so they only played each other on Wednesdays.

My father, who was a merchant mariner and thus away from home from March to December, had grown up on the far east coast where sports was a non-entity to most and, hence, he had no interest in hockey. He did, however, grant me the right to watch Saturday night hockey games as he and my mother generally had company over to play cards on Saturday nights.

To sweeten the experience, we had a standing bet on each game. I always bet on Toronto and he would always take the other team. The bet was 25 cents on the game and 10 cents a goal. In other words, if the Leafs won 4-2, I was richer by 45 cents. Remember, the Leafs were really good in the early '60s, so this was essentially my biggest stream of income! That was, until Jan. 18, 1964.

That night, the Leafs were playing Boston, the sixth-place team in a six-team league. It was like money in the bank for me. When the game finally appeared on the screen, the Bruins were ahead 2-0 and my father joked that he might be buying a new car next week with his winnings. I'll make this story short, mostly to avoid reliving the trauma myself, but the final score was 11-0, the worse loss the Leafs ever suffered.

To my father's credit, he told me I could "work off" my debt rather than have to smash a sealed piggy bank to pay him. I don't remember what I had to do, but no doubt it had something to do with shovelling snow and brushing snow off the car for a month or so.

Admittedly, being a Toronto fan was as traumatizing then as it is now, although in fairness there is an entire generation of Toronto fans, in their fifties now, who never experienced the joy I did in 1962, 1963, 1964 and 1967. Trauma for me was occasional and intermittent; now it seems more a constant state of mind for Leafs fans.

Then again, win or lose, gathering around a television set to watch a game formed a lifetime family memory for which I am grateful - well, at least most of the time.