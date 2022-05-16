“Twenty-five years from our first meeting, I was 44, and he was 69. I was being sought after by younger men, and my lover said, ‘We don’t have to chain ourselves together. The love won’t disappear.’

“It never has. There were brief flirtations for both of us, then illness. My partner passed away 11 years later.

“For anyone who doesn’t understand or approve of gay lifestyles, here’s my reason for writing: Love is love. And gay is who you are, not a choice.

“My mother saw that truth early, when I survived schoolyard bullies by building alliances with the most popular, prettiest girls. They had my back, spoke out and protected me, for which I’m still grateful.

“A life lesson being gay has taught me: Being true to yourself is the only choice worth following. Anything else is pretence, insecurity and fear.

“I believe that flamboyance became part of gay culture as a freedom call to live our truth openly.

“Hopefully, you’ll also advise young gays to live proudly.”

Q:My husband is second eldest of four sons. The brothers are close but my husband’s most successful financially. The others work but can’t afford the same extras.

My husband suggests their taking night courses to expand their skills but they resist that advice. So my husband shares his good luck (earned through hard work, continued education and personal drive) by having “open house” for his brothers (plus wives/children) every weekend.

The men play video games all day, as do all our kids. It’s fun and bonding for them, but I’m exhausted from being hostess every Sunday night!

A:Has no one ever heard of potluck meals? Politely ask the sisters-in-law to bring main dishes for a buffet meal, and cookies/treats made by the older children. It’s about fairness, not income.

Express appreciation for the help, and enjoy the gatherings.

