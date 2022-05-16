The Darkest Place
Phillip Margolin, read by Therese Plummer
Macmillan Audiobook
2022, 5 CDs (approximately 6 hours)
ISBN: 9781250835598
The Darkest Place is the fifth book in the “Robin Lockwood” series by Phillip Margolin. Robin Lockwood is a prominent defense attorney in the Portland, Oregon area. After suffering a terrible loss after taking on a case as a favour to a judge, Robin goes home to the town of Elk Grove to be with her family.
As Robin deals with her loss, she becomes involved in a case where she defends a woman – Marjorie Loman – who is accused of kidnapping a baby who she carried for another couple. Marjorie is also accused of assaulting the couple. Marjorie did these acts but is there a way that Robin can convince the jury that she is not guilty? And if the case isn’t already difficult enough for Robin, she learns that Marjorie has been using a fake identity and is about to be arrested for another serious crime.
Read by Therese Plummer, The Darkest Place is an entertaining listen for those who enjoy murder mysteries.
The London House
Katherine Reay, read by Madeleine Maby
Harper Muse/Brilliance Audio
2021, MP3-CD (approximately 11 hours)
ISBN: 9781713637516
If you enjoy stories about history and World War II, you will likely find The London House by Katherine Reay and read by Madeleine Maby a good listen. The riveting plot sees Caroline being contacted by Mat, an old college friend and historian, about Caroline’s British great-aunt. Mat believes that he has uncovered a scandalous secret from World War II that the family has kept secret for decades. The secret pertains to Caroline’s great-aunt betraying her family and country to marry her German lover.
In an attempt to save her family’s reputation, Caroline travels to the family’s home in London where she and Mat find diaries and letters about Caroline’s grandmother and great-aunt. The correspondence covers various topics including spies, secrets and events that occurred during the war.
Was Caroline’s great-aunt sympathetic to the Germans or a hero associated with Britain’s World War II spy network?
Audio books, which are transferable to portable devices such as smart phones, are a nice alternative to reading which is not always convenient. And this MP3-CD is only one disc and was quickly transferred to our smart phone providing approximately 11 hours of listening entertainment.
