ISBN: 9781250835598

The Darkest Place is the fifth book in the “Robin Lockwood” series by Phillip Margolin. Robin Lockwood is a prominent defense attorney in the Portland, Oregon area. After suffering a terrible loss after taking on a case as a favour to a judge, Robin goes home to the town of Elk Grove to be with her family.

As Robin deals with her loss, she becomes involved in a case where she defends a woman – Marjorie Loman – who is accused of kidnapping a baby who she carried for another couple. Marjorie is also accused of assaulting the couple. Marjorie did these acts but is there a way that Robin can convince the jury that she is not guilty? And if the case isn’t already difficult enough for Robin, she learns that Marjorie has been using a fake identity and is about to be arrested for another serious crime.

Read by Therese Plummer, The Darkest Place is an entertaining listen for those who enjoy murder mysteries.