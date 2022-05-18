Jennifer McMahon

Simon & Schuster

2022, 339 pages

ISBN: 9781982156695

If you are looking for a good horror/thriller to read this summer you will want to read The Children On the Hill by Jennifer McMahon. The entertaining and riveting story takes place in Vermont where psychiatrist Dr. Helen Hildreth lives with her grandchildren – Vi and Eric – while across from their residence she is the Director of the Hillside Inn, a private psychiatric institution where up to 20 patients reside.

Things change considerably for Vi and Eric when “Gran” brings home a child, Iris, to stay with them. Iris doesn’t behave like a normal girl and she has no memory. Vi and Eric include Iris in everything – including their monster club – and treat her like a sibling. The children are fascinated with monsters and they not only learn about them, but they write a book about monsters and even hunt them. Little did they know that they would find one.

The novel effectively jumps from 1978 to 2019 and includes some extraordinary twists. Readers who enjoy thrillers and being frightened by stories will want to read this clever novel by Jennifer McMahon.

Murder At Mallowan Hall

Colleen Cambridge

Kensington Books

2021, 264 pages

ISBN: 9781496732446

Looking for a good cosy mystery to read? Murder At Mallowan Hall is not only an entertaining whodunnit by Colleen Cambridge, it is also the first book in the Phyllida Bright Mystery series. The setting of this fun crime novel is 1931 in Devon, England.

Phyllida Bright is a former army nurse who now works as the housekeeper for Mallowan Hall, an impressive estate in Devon’s rolling hills. The manor is owned by archaeologist Max Mallowan and his famous wife, Agatha Christie. Phyllida is not only the famous crime writer’s housekeeper, but also her good friend.

When Phyllida discovers a dead man in the library when numerous guests are visiting, she decides to do some of her own investigating to determine which guest is the killer. The victim arrived at Mallowan Hall under false pretenses and was discovered by the housekeeper with a fountain pen sticking out of his neck.

Due to the demanding guests and the investigation being conducted by Scotland Yard, Phyllida has very little time to look into the murder, but with an inspector and a constable making little progress on the case she finds the time. And when a second person is murdered finding the killer or killers quickly becomes even more important.

Colleen Cambridge effectively describes the various guests and the large staff of Mallowan Hall which complements the interesting setting and good plot making for a very good first mystery in this series. At the end of the novel there are discussion questions about the book as well as a recipe of Phyllida Bright’s (Orange-Sage Syrup.)

