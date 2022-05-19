Uncharted

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray + DVD, 2 discs

If you enjoy action/adventure films you will be interested in Uncharted featuring a cast that includes Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas. The movie is based on a video game and has treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) recruit street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to find and recover a massive treasure. The treasure is the fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. Nathan is also interested in the expedition as he hopes that it will lead to him finding his long-lost brother. In order to achieve their goals, Nathan and Sully will have to learn to trust one another and work together.

Unfortunately, there are obstacles that stand between the treasure hunters and the treasure including Santiago Moncado (Antonio Banderas) who believes that he is entitled to the treasure.

The almost two hour long adventure movie features lots of action, good special effects along with some funny moments. This 2-disc set includes the movie on Blu-ray and DVD.

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD

I enjoyed the Ray Donovan series that lasted for seven seasons from 2013-2020 so I was looking forward to watching Ray Donovan: The Movie (available on DVD on May 24.) The movie is the conclusion to the series and picks up where season seven left off and effectively finishes the storyline of Ray Donovan (Live Schreiber) and his family including his father, Mickey (Jon Voight), his brothers Terry (Eddie Marsan), Bunchy (Dash Mihok) and Daryll (Pooch Hall) as well as his daughter, Bridget (Kerris Dorsey.)

While continuing on from season seven, Ray Donovan: The Movie also has flashbacks bringing to light how Ray became the person he is now (Chris Gray is a young Ray Donovan while Bill Heck is a young Mickey) and includes the Donovan/Sullivan feud. And as Ray tries to locate and stop his father from causing more problems, his dysfunctional, but loyal, family comes together and looks out for one another.

While I didn’t enjoy the movie as much as the series, it is entertaining and ties up the loose ends. Definitely worth watching for fans of the compelling crime drama.