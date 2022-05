Instead, he was self-centred, misguidedly self-important ... and failed at fatherhood. He could run a successful business at everyone else’s cost because he was a bully.

Get back to therapy because you’re too accomplished/smart to let his past persist in your self-image.

Reader’s CommentaryRegarding other couples’ attitudes towards the letter-writer’s “open marriage” (April 18):

“You could’ve taken a more interesting, progressive and empathic approach.

“My wife and I, married 20 years, began experimenting with another man in our lives to bring spark to our connection and her libido.

“We were surprised by our increased connection. We’ve already done decades of therapy with great success. But we’d hit a road block.

“Then, watching my wife with another man in bed was THE most exciting sexual event I’ve ever experienced, bringing us closer.

“You could’ve used their letter and your response much more supportively — a great opportunity to open a larger discussion of Consensual Non-Monogamy (CNM) and the fact that marriage is long overdue for a revision.

“Yes, I think it’s dumb for the letter-writer to expect others — people afraid to act out these very common fantasies and have sex with more than just their spouses — to approve.

“The planet’s melting, Putin’s talking nukes, pandemics rage. We should focus more on pleasure and take risks in marriage along with getting good therapy.”

Disappointing Response

A: Perhaps you’ve missed the many columns in which I’ve said, “Whatever people mutually consent to do sexually, barring physical, mental and emotional abuse, is none of my business.”

I’m a relationship advice writer, not a promoter of particular sexual behaviours. While I agree that we’re living through stressful times, encouraging open marriage is not my mission. I’m also not campaigning against it.

People seek my advice regarding troubles in their personal relationships. There’s no single answer. Whether to add a plus-one to lovemaking? It’s a very personal choice.

Enjoy your own antidote to fear/boredom/whatever ... but don’t ask me to sell your message.

