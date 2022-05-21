Q:Having worked with someone for many years, we became friends. His wife and he had six children. When she became very ill, my co-worker took a leave of absence to be at home with her.

When his wife passed, he returned to work, we remained friends and after two years started dating. After three years, we got married. We loved each other, laughed a lot, travelled. When he got sick, our living room became a hospital room, as he wished. About a year later, he passed.

Our only problem had been his children (adults) and still is. They didn’t accept me, and let their father know. He tried his hardest to keep things civil.

Eventually, I gave up on it. I was 15 years my husband’s junior. He had his first child when he was 18, so there wasn’t a great age difference between me and the eldest.

My husband had tried hard for peaceful coexistence. But after a particularly awful family wedding he couldn’t be in the middle any longer, and we continued our great life. He still had a (changed) relationship with them. They were awful to him.

I always expected that when he passed, he’d be buried with his wife of 50-plus years, his children’s mother. I had no problem with that, despite being married 18 years. The week he passed he told me he wanted to be buried with me. I was shocked.

He knew it’d cause trouble but that’s what he wanted. He said it could be resolved by dividing the ashes.

He passed at home, with just me. Then hell broke loose. His children wanted to see the will, and wanted him buried with their mother. They weren’t named in the will, but I gave them copies and agreed to divide his ashes. I planned a farewell that included his children and grandchildren in readings.

His children stayed outside until it was time to start. My husband had two brothers whom we’d visited and attended their funerals. None of the children of the second brother attended my husband’s funeral.

Now my stepson has passed away. I should attend the upcoming memorial but I don’t want to go to the cemetery where half my husband’s ashes are, plus his first wife, his daughter, and his grandson.