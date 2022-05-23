It is that time of year again, when students graduate from elementary schools, high schools and universities. After a couple of years without ceremonies, it will be nice for the current grads to return to the normalcy of crossing the stage to receive their certificate.

Personally, I think every institution that couldn't do such ceremonies for the last two classes should allow for belated versions this year, as well, but that's just me and my allegiance to the concept of tradition.

A graduation ceremony represents not only a recognition, on stage, of a number of years of work, but also the end of one stage of life and the beginning of another. Elementary students will leave a small school in their neighbourhood to attend a much larger institution with a wider range of students. So, too, will their options for study and extracurricular activities magnify significantly.

High school students will leave their school for an even larger post-secondary setting, often leaving their family home in the process. Aside from reaching legal age, they also take on the adult role of being totally responsible for their own actions and choices.

And, finally, university graduates leave the sheltered world of education and head out into the jungle of the work world, where no one pays the bills for them, success is not achieved by memory work for a test, and security is earned.

Graduation ceremonies offer the opportunity to say goodbye to friends and experiences that form a foundation for the next stage that will offer even more friends and different experiences. There is loss in a graduation, and there is hopefulness and excitement in a graduation. It is the perfect definition of a bittersweet ceremony.

And while it is felt most deeply by the graduate, it is lived vicariously by the entire family. Who doesn't sit in a graduation ceremony without reflecting on their own graduation and the friends left behind? And what parent doesn't watch their child graduate from one stage of life to another and know that nothing will ever be the same? It is no less bittersweet for them.

To all of this year's graduates I offer the heartiest congratulations. Embrace your current friends and reflect wisely on what you've learned. Then, as you descend from the stage with your certificate, prepare to embrace with enthusiasm a future that will open many new doors and bring many new people into your circle of influence. Let the smile in your grad photos represent your gratitude for the past and your excitement about the future.

"Gaudeamus igitur" – So let us rejoice.

Graham Hookey is the author of "Parenting Is A Team Sport" and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.