I’m 75, happily married 52 years. I have children and grandchildren.

The physical side of our marriage has declined but we still have a very solid relationship. I love and deeply care about my wife. We’ve had excellent years, mostly good health, rewards from grown children, much travel and comfortable living, not over the top.

My health issues are each only a bit debilitating. So, with little left on my bucket list, I don’t want to become incapacitated physically so that I can’t enjoy cycling/golf/some tennis.

I don’t want to become mentally incapacitated and become a burden to family members. I’ve seen both types of decline in family/friends.

So, if I could live till 80 and have rewarding years without major health issues affecting my quality of life, I’d be satisfied to call it a day, while I’m “on top.”

My spouse, children and some friends think this mindset is ridiculous and selfish.

However, I’m content with the life I’m still living. I do NOT have suicidal thoughts nor am I depressed. I’m happy to call it a day while still in good mental/physical shape.

Is my thought process selfish? Uncaring? Disrespectful of others?

You often write about people who have relationship issues wherein both parties can’t see the forest for the trees. I think I see things pretty clearly.

But my wife rolls her eyes at this theory. Am I off track?

80 is Good Enough

A:Maybe you should take your chances. One relative of mine lived till just days before his 105th birthday. I was present at the speech he gave on his 104th — clever, amusing, and coherent.

Maybe your wife’s braver than you, and thinks it’s mean and selfish for you to shut down, leaving her alone, having to manage by herself for who knows how long ...

And maybe your children and grandkids attained their self-confidence and “rewards” through having a strong-minded patriarch. Imagine their hurt and disappointment to later learn you could’ve lasted, say, 10 more years than you’re allowing ... years when they would’ve hoped for that same healthy gene you’re denying.

Nobody wants to decline. But most people stick around as long as they can, for everyone’s sake.

