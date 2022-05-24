The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs

I enjoy old movies and I like films with James Stewart, but I had never seen The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. Until now. This 2-disc set has the western drama from 1962 on both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. The Blu-ray disc also has numerous special features including commentary, “The Size of Legends. The Soul of Myth” and “Filmmaker Focus – Leonard Maltin on The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.” This film was remastered in 4K for its 60th anniversary and was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

I’m not a big fan of western movies, but this one is very entertaining. The story sees a senator (James Stewart) return to the town of Shinbone with his wife (Vera Miles) for the funeral of their old friend (John Wayne). When he is there he tells the editor of the local newspaper about the person being buried and how the town was bullied by the outlaw Liberty Valance (Lee Marvin). The movie was adapted from a short story by Dorothy M. Johnson.

Joining Stewart, Miles, Wayne and Marvin is an excellent cast that also includes Woody Strode, Edmond O’Brien, Andy Devine, Jeanette Nolan, Denver Pyle, John Carradine and Lee Van Cleef.

Doom Patrol: The Complete Third Season

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray, 3 discs

Doom Patrol: The Complete Third Season is now available and this 3-disc set on Blu-ray includes 10 episodes (almost nine hours) along with several special features including “Digging Deep into Doom Patrol: Introducing Madame Rouge”, “Doom Patrol Season 3: Life After Death” and “Filter Not Included: Robotman’s Best Lines.”

Doom Patrol is a DC Comics superhero series about members of a team who were treated and given their powers after terrible accidents. Seen as outcasts, they are protected and given a home by “The Chief” (Timothy Dalton). Some of the characters include Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), Cliff Steele – whose brain was transplanted into a robot body (voice of Brendan Fraser) – Larry trainor (Matt Bomer), Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) and Dorothy (Abi Monterey) who is the daughter of The Chief.

Season three sees Dorothy confront the Candlemaker, the members have to deal with a major loss and a time-traveller visits the Doom Patrol – to name only a few things.