To an adult out in the working world, such as your father, it wasn’t hard to spot a “user” with too much self-importance and nothing to merit it.

You thought you were in love, but actually only daydreaming about it and missing all the warning signs — his rush to control your time, to interfere with your studies, to lash out at any “disobedience.”

To any young person reading this: If, in a seeming-romantic relationship, you see signs of mental, emotional and — most worrisome — physical abuse, RUN!

Seek safety through notifying police, and talk to a lawyer if considering taking a charge of abuse to court.

FEEDBACKRegarding whether to explain that a child has come out as non-binary (April 4):

Reader: “The mother wrote, ‘I’m close with my child.’ How close since this conversation hasn’t already happened?

“What to say is her child’s decision, which she must accept whether agreeing or not.

“In 2022, I’m totally surprised that such a conversation must still occur.

“I refer to Canadian actor/comedian Colin Mochrie, who’s married to Canadian actress Debra McGrath:

“In 2017, with her permission, Mochrie revealed on Twitter that their daughter Kinley is transgender. In 2018, after Mochrie posted a picture with his wife and daughter on Facebook wishing her a happy birthday, he received hateful comments from trolls.

“He responded in a post the following day: ‘Thanks to the fans of this page for being supportive and human. To the trolls, my thoughts and prayers to your body for losing their mind and soul so tragically.’”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Dating when inexperienced can cause unpleasant tensions. Keep hopes and dreams real, not fantasy.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.