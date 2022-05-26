Or you could have a weekend meetup for a big walk together. Being in nature has a better chance of opening her thoughts to her situation — e.g., lucky to be rid of him ... rather than you dismissing her pain as “boring.”

Q:My wife, 42, wants a divorce but won’t say her reasons. She just insists there’s no one else. I’ve moved ahead on the necessary details — finding a therapist, mediator, and lawyer. She rejected the therapist, said little online to the mediator, and has delayed discussing finances and potential settlement with her own lawyer.

We have two young children, eight and six. I sense that she just doesn’t want to be married at all. She claims to love our children, but now leaves all decisions regarding them, to me. I’m the homework dad, the lunch-maker, the intervenor in their squabbles (increasing lately).

Could this be related to hormone changes? Her disregard for my feelings makes me want to complete this divorce as soon as possible.

Foot-dragging Divorce

A:It’s unclear whether your wife knows why she wants this divorce. It’s easy to assume she has “someone else,” or she’s depressed, or reacting to uncomfortable changes from perimenopause.

You can only try to help her express what’s troubling her. But if she refuses to open up, you can’t be blamed for going ahead with the divorce ... IF she actually participates in it.

It’s a tough time for you, and the children undoubtedly feel it strongly. Carry on as the dad they can always rely on. Also, talk to any family members and friends of hers who might understand her request and accompanying silence.

