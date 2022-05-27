Q:I’m pretty much a shy guy, so even though I’ve been divorced for almost five years, I’ve avoided dating apps. I don’t see myself easily attracting someone I’ve never met, just by sending in a photo featuring a dog and a sentence about loving to hike. (I don’t.)

That said, while still shy, I’ve taken notice of a soft-speaking attractive woman who, 18 months ago, moved into the apartment building in which I live.

It’s a nicely located lowrise building in a quiet part of town but with good access to shopping, public transit, and even a very pleasant park.

I literally bumped into this woman on her moving day down the hall from my place, so gave a hasty and embarrassed apology, and didn’t see her again for a few months. That’s when I spotted her in the park on a nice, sunny day and we started to chat. But since I commute to the closest city for work, such sightings were not often ... until I met her boarding the same bus.

I casually inquired about her work (part-time social services worker) and so also learned something of her schedule. I made it my business to “bump into her” whenever possible.

When I told my far-more-confident friend (considered attractive by women, I’ve heard), he laughed at my shyness and self-doubts about winning this woman’s interest.

But it happened.

I learned that her husband passed away several years ago and she couldn’t afford to keep their city home and also maintain a car on her salary. Since her job is emotionally demanding at times, and she’s on her own, she felt the suburban life in a smaller community would be easier to handle as a widow on her own.

Well, now she has me as her companion, and we’re talking about moving together when a somewhat larger unit opens up.

To my own surprise, we’re a very good match — we both love reading non-fiction and listening to classical music, and have long discussions about their merits. Best of all, she makes my shy heart sing with inner happiness! And, miraculously, she says she feels the same about me!