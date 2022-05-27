The Batman

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated PG, 4K + Blu-ray, 3 discs

Fans of Batman and the other DC characters associated with this superhero who protects Gotham City will be interested in this latest movie – The Batman – now available on disc. The film features Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman as well as Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Paul Dano (The Riddler) as well as Andy Serkis as Alfred and Jeffrey Wright as Lt. James Gordon.

The dark movie has Batman fighting corruption in Gotham City as he tries to bring the Riddler, a serial killer, to justice. Batman’s investigation will not only lead him to those authorities who associate with criminals, but also some disturbing information about his family. And no one is immune from the Riddler’s harmful and evil ways – not even Alfred.

This film is the latest contribution to the Batman franchise which saw the DC character first introduced in a comic book (Detective Comics) in 1939. If you plan on watching the movie in one sitting you may want to get a bigger than usual bowl of popcorn as the movie is just under three hours in length.

This 3-disc set includes the film on both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray along with more than two hours of special features on a separate Blu-ray disc. Some of the special features are: “The Batman: Genesis”, “Becoming Catwoman”, “A Transformation: The Penguin” and “The Batmobile.”

Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray, 13 discs

Yellowstone is one of the most talked about TV series, and for good reason – it is an exceptional show. The series follows the Dutton family who own the largest ranch in the contiguous United States. The family member who is ultimately responsible for how the ranch is run is John Dutton (Kevin Costner). John is always under pressure from various people and groups including land developers, oil companies and politicians. Often situations turn nasty and John is fortunate to have his loyal – and violent – employees’ support and the help (usually) of his even more ruthless sons and daughter to do what is necessary to protect the ranch.

Joining Costner in this very entertaining western drama are: Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Jefferson White, Gil Birmingham, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards and Ryan Bingham.