Whatever the reason — the disposability of dating; sliding etiquette standards; the increasing lack of self-awareness that comes with living so much of our lives online — many of the diarists who recount their dates for the Star’s popular Dating Diaries column find themselves going out with people who are straight-up rude.

(If you have a story to tell, we want to hear it — details on how you, too, can become a dating diarist at the bottom of the piece.)

Some daters fail to extend themselves to others, and fail to read the room, and neg their date. “Alicia” thought “Donovan” was funny and she was “intrigued by his looks.” However, “I was put off that he wanted to meet close to him, instead of halfway between us.” On the date, where Alicia was facing the sun, “Donovan said ‘Take off your sunglasses.’ I was surprised. Maybe some people like being told what to do, but I do not.” As Alicia prepared to leave, after just 15 minutes, Donovan told her that her hair was too short. “Two days later, he asked me out again.”

As a dating strategy or an unconscious insult, “negging” is a surprisingly common move. “Melanie” told “Derrick” that she had food allergies, but he still wanted to “surprise her” on their date (Melanie said, “I didn’t want to be ‘surprised’ on a first date”) so she couldn’t look at the menu or call the restaurant in advance. Melanie says that when she ordered, “Derrick told me I had made a bad choice and suggested that I share a main with him, which was full of items I had already told him I’m allergic to.”

“Olivia” was torn on “Chad,” because “he was early, he paid for my drink and he offered to walk me to my car” but also, “some of his questions were too personal or just rude. He said he hates cats after I told him that I had one. He asked me if I snored.” Olivia says “At one point, he fully analyzed my body, and then went on to comment on my teeth and hair. I was taken aback and felt so self-conscious. Just no!”

When “Haley” got to her date with “Austin,” whom she met on Instagram, he “was on a phone call when I arrived and he had already ordered a coffee for himself. He continued to talk while I sat down across from him. It was so inconsiderate. I think there was a certain charm and allure to Austin on Instagram that did not match up with the person who was sitting in front of me.” Austin went on to “somehow undermine or insult” everything Haley said. “I think it was his way of flirting. I laughed it off because I knew I had no intention of seeing him again.”

Sometimes, rudeness is directed at someone other than the dater, as if that makes a difference. “Willa” wrote that she’s turned off by anyone who is “rude to someone in the service industry,” so it’s unfortunate that she matched online with “Dominic,” who “filled this wine glass from the small carafe but left just a few drops in the carafe. To any waiter, it would seem as though the carafe was empty. Our waiter came by and picked up the carafe; Dominic said, really irritably, ‘You know I’m not done, right?’ I cringed.” The waiter tried to laugh it off, but Dominic “raised his voice and said, ‘Can’t you see I have wine in there?’ I was mortified.”

Bad manners can have more than just an emotional impact. When “Sophie” was set up with her friend Melissa’s “very successful” cousin, “Jacob,” she had been single for a while and was excited. When he picked her up, and turned out to be both shorter than her and badly dressed, Sophie’s “heart deflated right there on the driveway.” It wasn’t until dinner that things went from bad to appalling. Sophie says “Jacob stood up, leaned across the table and stuck his bread in the middle of my plate, sopping up my sauce. Tomato sauce went flying. It got on my face and neck and my top. I was shocked.” Before Sophie could say anything, “Jacob did it again, and said something about how I was wasting my food and how he would have it if I wasn’t going to eat it.” He didn’t pay, either — for dinner or dry-cleaning.

Sometimes, they simply don’t get it. “Meredith” wrote that “Leonard” was “charming,” but Leonard went on to perform a greatest hits of rude-date behaviour: when Leonard was already late, Meredith saw him in his car, texting. At dinner, he insulted the way Meredith ate, asked her no questions, was on his phone throughout the meal and, when the date was finally over, texted Meredith repeatedly, including “Aren’t you going to invite me over?” The next day, Leonard’s final act of rudeness was texting Meredith “to say that he was disappointed with our date. Well, buddy, that makes two of us.”

When “Nadine” went out with “Rob,” he said that he was “going to teach me the art of tasting,” told her that he “usually dates models,” and “kept sniffing me” and “tried to get me to sniff him.” Nadine adds, “He asked if I was having a good time and added that if I wasn’t, the problem was probably me.” On the drive home, Rob revved the engine of his car “as he sped away on my little street with speed bumps and screeched to a halt five seconds later because there was a stop sign. Later that night, he texted me to say he hoped to see me again soon.”