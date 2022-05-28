Lisi is a wife, mother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin; she is an important part of a close-knit, diverse and caring family, and is also a loyal, trusted friend.

I have loved the opportunity the Star has given me to be a voice of advice and guidance in response to the tens of thousands of questions and concerns entrusted to me by so many of you who continue to read this column through nearly 20 years.

That’s why it’s so important to me to express my full confidence in Lisi — and that you will be able to trust in her voice and her ability to speak to readers directly.

During these recent COVID years, particularly during the virus’s spread, I recognized that readers’ anxiety, stress and isolation required more than the cleverly snappy comebacks of the famed early syndicated advice-givers (as in the Landers gem, “Wake up and smell the coffee!”). That was then.

The long history of newspaper advice columns and their writers — popularized in England, where they were dubbed “agony aunts,” though sometimes written by male editors — dates as far back as the late 1600s. Some of the female writers who became so popular in America from the 1950s wrote under pseudonyms so husbands wouldn’t be embarrassed because their wives worked. Imagine!

As for tradition, Lederer’s (a.k.a. Ann Landers) daughter, Margo Howard, wrote the Dear Prudence column for eight years. Phillips’ (a.k.a. Dear Abby) daughter, Jeanne Phillips, continued her mother’s original advice column from 2002.

Now I’m so proud to have Lisi share a bigger role in the column, writing her own responses to the many who have regularly read this feature and to the curious new readers.

We will both appear separately, on various days of the week, online and in print, in the Toronto Star and across the Torstar network, also syndicated in the many newspapers where you’ve been reading me.

Watch for Lisi’s first column on Monday, May 30.

