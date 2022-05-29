It feels incomprehensible to consider that when parents drop their children off at school they should have to worry about their safety, but here we are, in 2022, directly facing such angst. Texas may be a long way away, and we may have this naive belief that it's safer here in Canada, but the facts will remind us that violence in schools is not nearly as uncommon as we might wish. The U.S. has had 27 school shootings in 2022 so far and Canada has had 2 and while that difference sounds significant, we're talking about a factor of ten in population size thus our numbers are not that different. Add in a number of stabbings in schools across the country and it's not hard to conclude that we, too, have issues.

Certainly, mass shootings such as the one in Texas last week are extremely rare in Canada, a result arguably attributable to the banning of the sale of assault weapons in Canada. In virtually all countries that ban the sale of assault weapons mass shootings, in schools and otherwise, are extremely rare. I'm not sure why that's not obvious to policy-makers south of the border but that is for them to sort out. We need to address our own problems.

Schools have been, historically, open public and community buildings. People came and went freely through the doors until it became obvious that this made them "soft" targets for those who wished to make public proclamations about their private pain. Doors were locked and students and staff were drilled in various forms of emergency shutdown procedures. The monthly fire drill was supplemented with regular drills in lockdowns and active shooters, particularly at the high school level. This, alone, raised the anxiety of parents and students alike, not to mention offered insight into what countermeasures could be taken by those who sought to bring harm to these targets. I doubt such drills have made schools safer as a result.

In my humble opinion, there are three major issues that need to be addressed by various stakeholders. On a very high level, we need to question the risks of subjecting young children to high levels of violence as a recreational activity. I understand that no direct correlation has been made between violent video games and the proliferation of violence generally, but virtually every school shooter has a history of heavy video gaming. In other words, video games may well be oil on the fire of those already predisposed to mental health issues. It's a cultural thing we need to really consider, especially as it pertains to our sons.

At a national level, we need to address the issue of handguns coming into the country illegally. It is a big problem and getting bigger every year. It may be hard to come across automatic weapons for sale in the underground market (although not impossible if one is determined and has the resources to do so) but it is becoming easy for young people to find handguns and the use of such handguns in all kinds of crimes is increasing exponentially. We can't be complacent about this as handgun proliferation is the fastest route to increased violence for youth. I don't disagree with the notion put forward by gun advocates that "people kill, not guns" but easy access to guns certainly makes it a much simpler task.

And finally, we need to address the mental health issues specific to young men. Most school shooters are young men between the ages of 18-25. Are there enough resources to identify and track those who may be at risk for violent behaviour both while they are in the school system and once they have left it? We have heard a LOT about mental health in the last few years, especially during the pandemic, but are we serious about providing the training to teachers and parents, and the professional support staff necessary in schools and the community to help avoid young people falling through the cracks? The current wait times for referrals for mental health for youth are almost two years. Really? That's the best we can do?

I'm not one of those who runs around worried that the "sky is falling," and I do feel that schools are, generally, safe places and that staff in schools work hard to keep them that way. But there are issues, and the trends toward less safe schools will continue to increase if we do not ALL reflect on what we need to do to enhance such safety.

Graham Hookey is the author of Parenting Is A Team Sport (Amazon books) and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.