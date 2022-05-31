Yet, I still want my family, and my siblings to accept me as one of them. I don’t know why I can’t accept that it’s never going to happen. I need to move on.

Other than seeking help for my own mental comfort, is there any way I can reach out to my sister? She simply denies anything has ever been wrong.

But mom says there’s some form of mental illness and other suicides in that family line. Maybe she’ll never accept us. Any advice?

Lonely Sibling

A:Your deeply touching story painted the picture of an innocent youngster longing to be accepted by siblings who rejected you for unknown reasons during all those lonely formative and later years.

Their own experience was also grim — three youngsters experiencing shame and horror when schoolyard bullies revealed that their birth mother had committed suicide, doubtless perceived as her having abandoned them.

All of you were adrift in your two different realities, and all have experienced enduring psychological pain.

You couldn’t have known that what you still saw as one family was long ago dismissed by the others as two.

Unfortunately, your sister’s unlikely to accept your version of truth. IF you have the inner strength to reach out anyway, and accept that she might brush you off, you may feel it necessary to try one last time.

However, you’ve just acknowledged here that you “need to move on.” Work on that wise choice. And bolster it with counselling if still needed.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Parents have a duty to tell children even uncomfortable truths, helping them face reality with strength and understanding.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.