Fox + Chick: Up and Down and Other Stories
Sergio Ruzzier
Chronicle Books
2022, 46 pages
ISBN: 9781452183398
ages 3+
Fox + Chick: Up and Down and Other Stories is a beautifully illustrated picture book with fun, simple stories that young children will enjoy. The first story – Up and Down – sees Chick climb a tree only to discover that climbing back down is a frightening thing. Fox can’t convince Chick to climb down, but with darkness approaching Fox comes up with a good idea. The other stories in the book are equally entertaining and are “Seventeen Snowflakes” and “The New Bookcase.”
Nature Smarts Workbook
Jennifer Jepson Smith, illustrated by Jada Fitch
Storey Publishing
2022, 96 pages
ISBN: 9781635863963
Ages 4-6 (and up)
Nature Smarts Workbook is an interactive activity guide on the environment. This introductory guide book is made by the Environmental Educators of Mass Audubon, which is a conservation organization in North America. The book contains information about native species (e.g. animals, insects, birds, plants) and their environments (e.g. soil, water, air). Kids, whether young or old, can learn about nature through fun and interactive activities such as science experiments, bird counts, crafts, mazes, connect-the-dots and scavenger hunts. Additionally, the content in the book includes connections to math, science and art.
Use this book to get you up and moving in the outdoors by observing, identifying and exploring nature!
– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
The Spots and the Dots
Helen Baugh, illustrated by Marion Deuchars
Anderson Press USA
2021, 34 pages
ISBN: 9781728438900
ages 4+
The Dots live on one side of a large hill while the Spots live on the other side. The younger Dots and Spots have been instructed by their parents that if they go over the hill the other group will take them away. This belief has been passed down for generations. Until the littlest Dot went to the top of the hill and met a small Spot. The Dot and Spot babies became friends and played with each other – and then informed the others that the ones they were supposed to be scared of were not scary at all. They were good.
Filled with fun illustrations and containing a wise message, this picture book can be read from either end of the book where the story finishes in the middle.
