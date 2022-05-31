Go room by room and purge. Sell anything that has value using a second-hand website. The key to getting top dollar is to take really clear and well-lit pictures of the item, clean it up nicely, and price it in line with similar items available for sale online. Having a hard time deciding what to get rid of? If you haven’t used it recently or if it has a negative memory associated with it, it’s got to go. Also, if it is simply a very valuable item, like a gaming device, sell it.

Collect money that’s owed to you. Have you lent money to a friend or family member? It’s time to ask for it back. File your benefit claims. Don’t let these sit. Get organized and submit eligible claims to your insurance company for reimbursement. If you are a business owner and someone is behind on paying you, get on top of your receivables.

Do some extra work. If you have the option to take extra shifts or book additional work into your schedule, do it. It might be the perfect time to start your side hustle, too. It doesn’t matter if it’s yard cleanup, dog walking or consulting. Every little bit will count.

DIY everything you possibly can. Nails, cleaning, delivery fees. Manage all of this yourself and save the money. Cash in your loyalty points for essential purchases like groceries, and put the savings toward your CERB debt.

Go on a spending detox. This is amazing for your money mindset and also for your wallet. Hold off on all non-essential purchases for between seven and 30 days. If you were a coffee buyer, put this money toward your CERB balance. Pause on any non-essential shopping and hold off on booking vacations.

Whatever you do, do not take on any more debt!

IN WAY TOO DEEP?

If you simply cannot afford to pay your CERB balance back, and you’ve tried the suggestions above, you might have a case of too much debt. You may benefit from speaking to a licensed insolvency trustee who can help you understand if you would be a good candidate for a consumer proposal (the step before bankruptcy).

Once you have your plan in place to pay back your CERB debt, you’re going to feel not just financially but mentally stronger, because you tackled what felt like an impossible situation.

Lesley-Anne Scorgie is a Toronto-based personal finance columnist and a freelance contributing columnist for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @lesleyscorgie

