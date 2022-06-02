We dine in packed pubs, flood sports stadiums and send our toddlers to daycare, but we will not, for the love of God, sit beside one another on the subway.

This is the conclusion I’ve come to, having recently resumed riding the TTC on a regular basis, often during rush hour. Maybe it’s just me — or my route. (Maybe Torontonians travelling east to west are more repulsed by their fellow man than those moving in other directions.)

Whatever the case, nearly every time I take the bus to the subway and the subway to somewhere else, I observe the same trend: passengers, virtually 90 per cent of whom are masked, pile onto a crowded vehicle, look longingly up and down the aisle and ultimately decline to sit in one of the many available individual seats sandwiched between two occupied ones.

Instead, they choose to stand, the result being a mass of people standing in proximity to each other, looming over unevenly populated seats on the train.

The reason these seats are (in my experience) unevenly populated is likely twofold. Riders assume that it is safer from a COVID-19 transmission standpoint to stand in a crowd than it is to sit in one. This is an assumption fuelled in part by the TTC itself, which throughout the pandemic blocked off seats on its vehicles to encourage physical distancing. The transit agency began removing the seat barriers this winter.

Today none remain, says TTC spokesperson Stuart Green. “In consultation with (Toronto Public Health) we have now removed all the decals that were installed to encourage distancing.”

But the message these barriers and others like them impressed on public psychology — from the six-foot distance rule to restricted airplane seats — obviously have a lingering impact. It’s as though sitting beside a stranger on public transit is a final frontier to post-pandemic life that many of us are afraid to cross.

But we shouldn’t be. Despite the fact that it may feel ickier to sit between two people and press your elbows into theirs, it probably makes no difference when it comes to COVID-19 transmission whether you are seated or standing up. This is because as far as an airborne virus is concerned, a crowd is a crowd.

“The real issue is that unfortunately people still have this misbelief that it’s touch that is an important aspect of infection,” says infectious disease doctor Andrew Morris. “It’s not the contact. It’s sharing the air. The fewer people sharing the air the better.”

According to infectious disease physician Abdu Sharkawy, blocking off random seats on vehicles to curb COVID-19 spread never made sense to begin with.