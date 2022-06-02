Her response is very outdated, indicative of her being insecure. She may’ve provided good company when you previously got together, but you now know that she’s neither loyal to women friends nor fair to men either, since she’d “use” this guy just for a meal and having a man at her side.

You can go to the concert alone, as many people do, or ask someone you can trust, to get a ticket and show up.

Given the outings you and she have enjoyed together, you may make other plans together in future, but stay mindful of this event.

QOur parents divorced nine years ago and my brother and I adjusted to their choice. Our mother works at a home-based business. Our father had a good job, but discovered at 60, that he hated the cold winters.

Four years ago, he bought a used RV and drove to a trailer park in Mexico to spend the winter. During COVID, he stayed home, “miserable” over two winters, but this year, fully vaccinated, he returned to Mexico.

My brother and I surprised him. We flew to Mexico for a week, rented a car, and drove to his address.

Surprise! Dad was living with a Mexican woman. She’s 10 years younger than him, nice-looking, and was welcoming to us. But we were uncomfortable.

My brother took Dad outside and asked whether he was “supporting” her. I asked if he’d known the woman when he divorced? He swore, “No!”

We’re still wondering if he’s supporting other children he didn’t mention, or her relatives. Your take on this situation?

Concerned Adult Children

AIt belongs to your father, not to you two. He doesn’t have to account for himself unless he chooses to do so.

Stop the questioning and spend time just being with both of them.

You’ll otherwise alienate her, and him too, since there’s clearly a relationship between them, not just “a situation.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

If friendship plans are broken for something or someone deemed “better,” reconsider the friendship.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.