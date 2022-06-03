Consider that there’s some actual reason why she holds back. As a member of a loving circle, you can try to just accept that, rather than take it too personally.

Having your father be interested in your friendship issues and offering helpful suggestions when asked, has helped shape your own approach to friends — open, interested, kind and hugging. That’s you, and admirable, but not everyone’s the same.

This friendship circle is a way to advance your own interest in feeling the love of friends, by you responding in a way that they can handle.

If her comments are hurtful, try a simple response: “I care about you and wonder why you sometimes say mean things.”

If she doesn’t easily accept that, walk away. But go on the group trip.

If more negative comments are made there, open a group dialogue — not about her — discussing how to maintain mutual respect between all.

Gently make your point that if there’s not shared respect and understanding, the love language is more of a wish than reality.

Q:My husband, 60 (10 years older than me), is becoming stuck in his ways. He used to like doing all kinds of things but now just wants to stay home.

I want to travel, socialize with other couples, and enjoy life. He doesn’t want to join, so I do many things on my own. It’s beginning to bother me and I don’t want this kind of life. Should I leave him?

Half-packed

A:It’s a sad choice if you haven’t fully discussed your feelings with him, and considered the possible effects of his experiencing physical and/or mental health issues.

To just cut out and run seems a crummy way to treat a partner unless there’ve been negative issues before this change.

Unpack. and talk to a doctor and marriage counsellor before making any plans.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Even with close friendships, we need generous acceptance of differences, and efforts to better understand them.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.