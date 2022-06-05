The Battered Silicon Dispatch Box

2020, 213 pages

ISBN: 9781554978236

You can’t help but want to get outside and hike and explore Southern Ontario after reading this book. You may also develop an interest in learning more about the man who is the subject of the book – John Muir.

My Summer of Glorious Freedom: John Muir’s Saunters Around Southern Ontario in the Summer of 1864 is about Robert Burcher’s interest in discovering where conservationist John Muir travelled during the time he spent in Southern Ontario from 1864 to 1866. Muir is famous as an environmentalist who was instrumental in the establishment of the national parks in the United States and who was a founder of the Sierra Club. But little is known of the time that he spent in Southern Ontario.

Burcher’s interest in Muir during this time began when, in 1991, he discovered an abandoned historical plaque in a conservation area that tells of Muir travelling in Ontario and working at a mill in Trout’s Hollow near Meaford. Wanting to know more about Muir’s time spent in Ontario, Burcher set out to solve the mystery of where Muir travelled during the summer of 1864. Helping Burcher solve the mystery was Muir’s interest in plants and the fact that he carried with him a plant press and sent specimens home indicating the plant species, some of the townships and counties where the plants were found along with the dates. From this information Burcher has put together an interesting look at John Muir and the time that he spent in Southern Ontario.

I found the chapter “The Trout Hollow Years” the most interesting, in part because I have hiked the trail and visited the site where John Muir worked with his brother at a sawmill for the Trout family near Meaford. The trail is the Trout Hollow Trail which is next to the scenic Bighead River.

Burcher’s well-researched book is a good read for those who are interested in Muir, nature and/or history. The text is complemented with numerous photographs (including plant specimens) as well as a self-portrait that Muir did along with a sketch that he did of the cabin where he stayed at Trout Hollow.

After reading this book you may want to visit Trout Hollow and hike the scenic Trout Hollow Trail. There are also other impressive trails in the Meaford area worth hiking. For more information search the internet including the website www.trouthollow.ca

Park Bagger: Adventures in the Canadian National Parks

Marlis Butcher

Rocky Mountain Books

2021, 447 pages

ISBN: 9781771604789

Canada’s national parks are incredible. I have visited the six national parks in Southern Ontario many times but I haven’t been to ones outside of Ontario so I was interested to read Marlis Butcher’s book Park Bagger: Adventures in the Canadian National Parks. The author had a mission of visiting all of the national parks in Canada and becoming a “park bagger” – a term to describe “someone who attempts to visit all the national parks of Canada.” Having visited all of the national parks, the author is now a “park bagger” and with this book she shares her nature experiences with the reader.

There are 48 relatively short chapters divided into six sections. The author’s stories about her journeys through the parks begin in the west and proceed to the east covering: The Northwest; The Western Mountains; The Prairies; Central Canada; The Northeast; The East Coast. The text is complemented with a map of where the parks are located along with 62 pages of colour photographs.

While the chapters are short and describe the author’s personal experiences at the parks as opposed to the parks themselves, you do get a glimpse of the parks and an idea of whether it is a place you might like to visit. I read chapters on the national parks with which I am familiar as well as parks and activities that I might enjoy some day including her chapters on kayaking with orcas at Pacific Rim National Park Reserve and observing the wild horses at Sable Island Reserve.

Park Bagger is a good read for those who enjoy national parks and nature.

