It’s both a surprise and totally, unfortunately predictable when a diarist for the Star’s popular relationships column Dating Diaries finds themselves on a date with someone who is sexist in their attitudes or behaviours: in 2022? On a date arranged by swiping on an app on a smartphone?

But also, dating — and a first date, especially — can be a complicated, confusing mine field of sexual politics: is it sexist or polite to hold a door open? (Polite!) Is it sexist or polite to order your date’s dinner when they didn’t ask you to? (Come on, bro.)

Casual or seemingly incidental sexism is probably the most common occurrence, at least in the Diaries.

“Meredith” and “Leonard” planned to meet for drinks on a patio near Meredith’s place. She wrote, “We ordered beers and nachos. Nachos aren’t a bad thing to eat on a date. They’re not too messy, you can share and everyone likes them.” Unfortunately, Leonard made a simple, easy date uncomfortable, first by “saying almost nothing” and then, “one of the few times Leonard did speak to me, he mentioned that I was eating the nachos ‘like a girl’ and that I shouldn’t do that. Really, dude? This is the nugget of info and perspective you choose to contribute to the date?”

“Tracy” met “Jamie” at a bar, where they were with mutual friends, making Jamie’s nice-to-meet-you behaviour seem even weirder: Tracy was “horrified” when Jamie left and “went to shake the guys’ hands and, when he came to shake mine, he leaned in and kissed me on the cheek instead.” When Jamie asked her out after that, Tracy agreed because he was employed, fit and “good-looking, by societal standards.” When Tracy told Jamie on their date that she was slightly older than him, “his eyebrows shot up to his forehead and he yelled ‘You look great!’” He also told Tracy that she “barely made it into his acceptable age range” for dating.

Some daters are more explicit in their views on women.

When “Rachael” decided she was ready to enter the “shark-infested waters” of online dating after her divorce, she was looking for “someone who is honest and has integrity; has a good sense of humour; is a ‘dog person’; and a hockey fan who is also a gentleman.” Instead, she met “Lincoln,” who was “charming, polite and interesting at first.”

Soon after they met, however, Lincoln “started venting. He had a lot to say about women and, in particular, his ex-wife and more recent ex-girlfriends. He used many choice phrases to describe these women, none of which I hear anymore outside of TV and movies. When I interjected to disagree with his opinions, he brushed me off. He ended his rant by asserting that if a guy pays for a date, he should expect ‘something’ in return.”

Rachael realized why Lincoln had suggested dinner over the coffee dates she was used to. She wrote, “I did everything I could to pay for myself, but he refused to take money from me.” After the date, Rachael “told him not to contact me ever again and suggested that he reconsider the ways he thinks about — and talks about! — women.”