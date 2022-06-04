Do you know your bottom-line needs and wants within a relationship ... and can you express them honestly?

Answer yourself. Anyone can use their own past experience and current self-knowledge to recognize the inner value of a potential partner ... so start looking. It’s what matters most.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding a son’s rage about his father’s remarriage (May 12):

“Sounds so much like a relative’s son! Though himself divorced, and with his father suffering severe illness, he couldn’t accept the woman who had been nursing his father for several years and struggling to keep them afloat through minimum-wage jobs in their area.

“His parents had lived separately for several years till the father left to live with this woman. Consumed with guilt, he’d given his wife most of their assets and a life insurance policy on which he made the payments to the son. When bankrupt because he could no longer manage his small business, he asked the son if he’d allow him to cash in the policy so he could pay off the mortgage on his modest retirement cottage.

“The son refused and accused the man’s partner of having stolen his father’s money — though, knowing the details of the divorce settlement, he knew this was a ridiculous accusation.

“All the while, he refused to see the hypocrisy of holding on to the insurance policy while accusing the woman of being a gold digger.

“During the de facto separation, the father had turned all of his attention to his son, in effect making him a substitute for the wife he could no longer abide. So, when his father did actually leave, the son felt rejected not just as a son but as a (poor) substitute partner.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

To find the “perfect” partner, know what you bring to a relationship, and be clear-eyed about what they need/offer.

