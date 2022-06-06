As for the “godmother,” she should seek counselling immediately ... but she’s enjoying herself too much. She’ll probably never be in the same friendship group again.

She’s in a personal crisis, and doesn’t care where the damage falls. A potential divorce wasn’t enough for her to start a new life. First, she needed attention through drama, and adoration. The latter was easy to find in an eager, horny teen.

As for the two other couples and their children, time will tell who remains close. The shock factor and potentially different reactions are overwhelming right now. But there are other children involved and former good friends — e.g., the husband who’s being discarded or will leave on his own, also needs some support.

And so do all the children, especially the boy involved who’ll inevitably have to reintegrate into his own friendship circle.

So, be yourself — avoid gossip sessions, but maintain contact through whatever you did before with the other couple.

Q:I’m 83, grieving my husband’s recent passing. Yet, I’m also very, very angry with him.

My husband had affairs with other women during our marriage. I’ve never told that to anyone. It’s not the kind of thing that people talked about in my generation.

As a result, I’ve suffered in silence while our friends and family thought that my late husband was a wonderful man.

Now, I’m left with the truth, which still hurts. I’m having a difficult time reconciling my mixed emotions.

Do you have any suggestions for me to deal with this?

Alone and Hurting

A:All grief is both painful and complicated. There’s the sad loss of someone known for almost all your life. Also, the loneliness of being left, and the hurt of still carrying inside anything that went wrong.

But despite what you couldn’t do in the past, you now can grieve and move on. Do that, for your own life.

