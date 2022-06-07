The result is that a bunch of the 29,000 addresses receiving a property tax break of 15 per cent this year seem to stretch the definition of small business. There are addresses, for example, matching payday loan stores, fast food locations and drugstore chains. Many legitimate small businesses, like some located in malls, are left out entirely.

Worse, because Tory and council didn’t want to increase property taxes for homeowners — despite Toronto having some of the lowest residential property taxes in the GTA — the $27 million total cost of the tax reduction targeted to small businesses is being offset by increases for the remaining businesses that don’t fit the city’s criteria.

And the hits keep coming. A report going to Tory’s cabinet-like executive committee this week acknowledges that the city has no way to force landlords to pass on this small business tax reduction to their commercial tenants.

The report says the city is somewhat confident that most — potentially up to 85 per cent — of commercial leases are structured so tenants pay the property taxes directly, so they’d get the reduction. But that still leaves, in the best case, potentially 4,000 eligible businesses who can only watch as their landlords enjoy a tax break.

Not ideal, to say the least.

If city hall wants to get serious about turning around this city’s dire business climate, it needs to get more aggressive at reducing Toronto’s business property taxes overall, even if it means shifting the tax burden to Toronto’s residential class. Enough with trying to pick winners and losers by arbitrarily defining what a small business is.

But it’s not just about taxes. It’s also about bringing people out after two long pandemic years, with street festivals, cultural events and other celebrations that get people spending money at local businesses. It is utterly unconscionable, given the state of the city’s economy, that there is any doubt whether Taste of the Danforth will happen this year. City hall should be moving heaven and earth — and those CaféTO patios, if absolutely necessary — to program a jam-packed summer of events.

Waive permit fees, provide logistical support and ignore the fun-haters who complain about noise and street closures. Do whatever it takes.

With numbers this dire, just hoping for Toronto’s economy to recover is not an option. This city lost decades of business growth in a couple of years. Please, let’s not wait decades to build it back.

Matt Elliott is a Toronto-based freelance contributing columnist for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @GraphicMatt