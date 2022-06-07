The Vanished Days
Susanna Kearsley
Simon & Schuster
2022, 528 pages
ISBN: 9781501116582
I recently read – and thoroughly enjoyed – Susanna Kearsley’s novel The Winter Sea so I was looking forward to reading the historical novelist’s latest book, The Vanished Days and I wasn’t disappointed. Set in the autumn of 1707 and going back to the late 1600s in Scotland, the story sees Lily Aitcheson, a young widow, attempt to collect her husband’s wages. The resulting investigation into her case to determine if she is eligible to receive the money brings the past together with the present resulting in a wonderful historical novel.
Susanna Kearsley is an extraordinary storyteller who provides a fascinating look at life during this time in Scotland as she draws “on the letters and the other varied writings that the people of those times have left behind.” Kearsley uses dual timelines and combines fiction with well-researched non-fiction to provide the reader with a captivating story.
And don’t skip the 20-page section at the back – “About the Characters” as Kearsley mentions how the book came to be and who in the story was real and who wasn’t. She also provides interesting information about people, some of whom are hardly mentioned in history books, events etc. This section is almost as entertaining a read as the story and will particularly appeal to those who enjoy history.
Highly recommended.
The Murder Book
Lissa Marie Redmond
Midnight Ink
2019, 304 pages
ISBN: 9780738754277
The Murder Book is a very good police procedural novel by Lissa Marie Redmond who is a retired Cold Case Homicide detective with the Buffalo Police Department. Set in Buffalo, New York, the story sees Detective Lauren Riley with the Buffalo Police Cold Case Homicide unit almost killed in her office.
While investigating who might have attacked her and why, a mysterious phone message left with the police prompts Detective Riley to seek the help of a retired lieutenant to locate the person who left the message. Together, with the help of Riley’s partner, they do some impressive detective work that leads them to the person who killed a young man years ago and who may also be involved in the attack on Detective Riley.
The Murder Book is a riveting story with interesting characters that is hard to put down. It is the second book in Redmond’s “Cold Case Investigation” series.
