I recently read – and thoroughly enjoyed – Susanna Kearsley’s novel The Winter Sea so I was looking forward to reading the historical novelist’s latest book, The Vanished Days and I wasn’t disappointed. Set in the autumn of 1707 and going back to the late 1600s in Scotland, the story sees Lily Aitcheson, a young widow, attempt to collect her husband’s wages. The resulting investigation into her case to determine if she is eligible to receive the money brings the past together with the present resulting in a wonderful historical novel.

Susanna Kearsley is an extraordinary storyteller who provides a fascinating look at life during this time in Scotland as she draws “on the letters and the other varied writings that the people of those times have left behind.” Kearsley uses dual timelines and combines fiction with well-researched non-fiction to provide the reader with a captivating story.

And don’t skip the 20-page section at the back – “About the Characters” as Kearsley mentions how the book came to be and who in the story was real and who wasn’t. She also provides interesting information about people, some of whom are hardly mentioned in history books, events etc. This section is almost as entertaining a read as the story and will particularly appeal to those who enjoy history.