Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, 4K Ultra HD

If you are looking to upgrade some of your favourite movies to 4K Ultra HD or you like to collect Steelbooks, you will be interested in this Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (available June 14) which includes a mini-poster reproduction.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film from 1981 won four Oscars and was nominated for another four Academy Awards including “Best Picture.” The movie sees archaeologist “Indiana” Jones (Harrison Ford) and Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) look for the mystical Ark of the Covenant while overcoming numerous obstacles and challenges. This is the first movie in the popular franchise created by George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.

Joining Harrison Ford and Karen Allen is a cast that includes Paul Freeman, John-Rhys-Davies, Denholm Elliot and Alfred Molina.

This Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook might make a nice Father’s Day gift.

Titans: The Complete Third Season

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray, 3 discs

Season three of Titans is now available on disc. This 3-disc Blu-ray set contains 13 episodes (approximately 10 hours) along with numerous special features including “Inside the Character: Red Hood and Barbara Gordon”, “Welcome to Gotham” and “Titans Expanded.”

The show’s third season has the young superheroes continuing to fight the good fight. Unfortunately, Robin (Curran Walters) meets a brutal end at the hands of the Joker, but he comes back to Gotham as one of the bad guys – Red Hood. And Red Hood seeks revenge! The acting commissioner of the Gotham City Police Department, Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch) has her hands full dealing with the violent crime occurring in Gotham. Somewhat reluctantly she accepts the help of the Titans pertaining to the police department’s case concerning Red Hood.