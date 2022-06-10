Q:I’m a man, 49, whose wife of 21 years passed away due to cancer, two years ago. Outside of work, I’ve spent most of my time grieving since then.

I went to grief therapy for months to understand the process, especially why I hardly leave the house to meet any of my friends.

Instead, I either spend the whole weekend reading/sleeping or just responding to emails to assure people reaching out to me that I’m fine, just not social at this time.

I know that I need to move on. But what does that mean? I’m not ready to even say the word “date” aloud. But I know I can’t go on staying isolated. Can you help me find a normal life again?

Unending Grief

A:It’s hard to realize it, but reaching out for advice shows you’re ready to get out the door. I’m not talking about dating, because that’s a very different matter. You need a reason to go somewhere — it could be a walking trail, where it’s the surroundings you focus on instead of your past.

You need to be where there are people, too — such as those involved in things you may care about, e.g., a local community youth program needing leaders, a library project, etc. You can learn about such happenings in your neighbourhood, online etc. And the good news is that many such efforts/events are free.

Watch for outdoor happenings this summer, e.g., Shakespeare in the park, if that interests you. Connect with a longtime friend and suggest meeting up for coffee, or to see a movie together. These are healthy steps toward opening your mind and vision outward, and letting your internal wound start to heal.

You have permission to do this, without feeling guilty. You loved deeply, and you’ve grieved deeply. Keep moving forward, allowing yourself to find new meaning and purpose in your life.

I’m hoping for you that readers who’ve experienced a loss and learned to enjoy life again, send their stories for you to know that you’re among many who’ve learned how to adapt to their new reality.