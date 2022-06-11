Many of the problems of dating are mysterious — why do so many daters act inconsiderate or disinterested, and then act surprised when their date doesn’t want to see them again?! — but not this one: it’s pretty obvious that people who meet each other on an app might have a hard time staying completely in the moment on a date. Even dates that began more organically are subject to the ways in which it can be hard for one person to focus on another one, especially now: awkwardness, discomfort, newness, and social mores that have been affected by everything from smartphones to a pandemic. (And, as daters learn more about neurodiversity, the idea that everyone should necessarily be supersocial or super-open is being challenged.) This lesson, from the Toronto Star’s popular and long-running relationships column “Dating Diaries,” is also one of the best lessons for life: pay attention.

For some daters, retreating into a phone has become instinctual. That seems, at first, to be what happened between “Meredith” and her date “Leonard,” when Leonard responded to Meredith’s get-to-know-you questions with silence: “It was like putting a quarter in a vending machine: a question went in; an answer came out.” Meredith wrote that Leonard “asked nothing about me. Absolutely nothing. This went on for another 10 minutes, until he just shut down and started looking at his phone.” A few more tries, and “he kept going back to his phone.” It gets worse, and can’t be blamed on the social acceptability of cellphones interrupting real-life interaction: Meredith realized she could see the reflection of his screen in the sunglasses hanging on Leonard’s shirt, and saw “what had to be the dating website we met on. He was chatting with someone else!”

“Natalie’s” first impression of her date “Oscar” was that he “arrived dressed like a lot of men do for these things: badly, like he reached into his closet without looking.” She had suggested a sushi place that she liked, but Oscar “wasn’t into the food at the restaurant, so we left to go to a pub down the street.” One reason Oscar wanted to change location might have been the TVs at the pub: Natalie wrote “There were sports playing on the big screens, so for a while Oscar didn’t try to make conversation, as he was watching the game.” Oscar didn’t seem to want out of his comfort zone for any reason: not for fashion, not for food, not for Natalie.

“Allie” met “Glen” through friends, and he came and didn’t start off the date with a good impression of him. She wrote “The other men I’ve dated were better-looking and friendlier, to be frank.” She wrote “We were seated at a table with a television mounted over the seats. Right away, Glen seemed overly aware of the TV and what was playing.” Even as he ordered, Glen “was watching whatever sport was playing on the TV more than he was making eye contact with me or paying attention to the conversation. I was aghast!” Allie wrote “A few minutes in he had stopped pretending like he wasn’t watching it, and had started to ignore me entirely.”

“Cecelia” met “Angus” on an app, and found that they had, or seemed to have, a lot in common, “especially our values and morals around family, friends, the environment, and human connection in a world dominated by social media.” Angus told Cecelia that “every night, he switches his phone off and reads or spends time with friends and family. I was impressed by that.”

Angus suggested they see a movie, and then get drinks after. Cecelia wrote “We chatted about movies while we waited for the previews. I noticed that his phone was in his hand and he kept looking at it, texting someone without saying ‘Excuse me,’ even though we were in the middle of a conversation. I knew he might be staying in touch with his kids, but he didn’t explain or seem to notice that he was texting while I was speaking.”

At drinks, his phone “sat face up on the table, lighting up when a text came through or when he checked it, which was several times.” The conversation was otherwise one-sided, and at one point, Cecelia asked Angus “Would you like to ask me anything, or know anything about me?” (He “seemed surprised.”) Still, Cecelia was generous in her take on Angus: “I don’t think he had been lying when he told me about his relationship to technology. I think it’s a lack of self-awareness.”

“Jill” asked her Facebook friend “Jason” out for coffee to discuss his work as a scientist, and thought they “hit it off,” but wrote that she had to “try and focus his attention on me sometimes — he kept glancing over my shoulder at people behind me sugaring their coffee. I started noticing repeated glances in other directions, too, and asked him what was going on. He came up with responses like ‘I think that guy used to work with me’ or ‘That girl used to go to school with my son.’ I took him at his word, and hoped that this behaviour wouldn’t escalate.”

Jason asked Jill to go on an “actual date,” and she agreed. However, at the restaurant, they were seated next to a table of young women posing and photographing themselves, and Jill wrote that “[t]o say Jason was distracted was an understatement. Turned off by his obvious gawking and lack of attention, I enjoyed the fact that I didn’t have to entertain him with witty banter, and sat quietly enjoying my delicious pasta.” Her positive spin on the situation is another lesson for daters to consider!

