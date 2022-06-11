Part of me wonders if I can even give something that simple, not really a date, a try. Before my divorce, I would’ve met him in a moment as part of knowing a colleague.

Now I’m wondering if he’s just thinking I’m vulnerable, and that he’ll make a pass or even worse, and I’ll sink even more depressed at how my life has changed.

What do you think? Should I meet this guy just to see what it’s like to be on a simple coffee date? Or, should I follow my best friend’s advice that I should go and see if he’s really a good man who’ll lift my spirits?

Depressed Divorcee

A:You do need a lift to your spirits, and a casual meeting with a man you already know is worth a try, so long as you don’t stress yourself into negativity.

You’re stronger than you realize. You emerged from a difficult marriage in which divorce was mutually agreed. You’re a problem-solver, not a relationship failure.

This man is unlikely to make any inappropriate moves so don’t build an excuse for not meeting him. Call on your normal confidence, listen/chat without dragging out your whole “story.”

Leave no room in this simple friendly meeting for social anxiety to ruin your chance to relax and be your best self.

Remember, you rose above personal pain during difficult years in your marriage. That’s behind you now. You can create your own future. Live, date, keep close friends. Deal with depression if it persists.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Many people are much stronger emotionally than they think. If they firmly decide to rise above sadness and false guilt over past hurts, they have a real chance to rebuild their self-confidence.

