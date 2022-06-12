It's just a few days before Father's Day so I thought I'd offer a few thoughts to accompany the occasion. Keep in mind, I'm offering these thoughts to everyone except fathers who I assume, like me, think like fathers already! So here's a little insight into a father's mind with due consideration for the fact that, like any collection of individuals, there is a range of dedication to such thoughts.

Let's begin with the fact that most fathers' first thoughts run to security. Is their family safe and secure? You might suggest that in modern times financial security is the responsibility of both parents and there is much truth to that but while a mother's first thought tends to lean toward the physical and emotional health of their children, a father's first thought tends toward the responsibility of ensuring the family has enough resources at hand to allow such health to occur. I suspect there's both a biological and sociological element to this but it is what it is and it does drive a father's motivation. Men want to provide, even if they know they can't do it alone.

Consistent with the security issue, fathers tend to be a bit harsher on their sons than their mothers sometimes appreciate. Again, whether it is some evolutionary instinct that young males need to learn "toughness" to cope with the world around them or some sociological understanding that developing independence is essential to becoming a responsible adult male, fathers want their sons to learn how to take care of themselves and others. "Stand up for yourself and for those who need your help," might well be the mantra most fathers share with their sons.

On the other hand, fathers tend to be pretty protective of their daughters. Aside from fully understanding the mating instincts of males, they also revert very quickly to the lessons their fathers taught them, to stand up for those who need your help. Regardless of how strong and independent a young woman may be, there will always be a protective streak towards her from her father. Mothers worry about all of their children equally but fathers worry most about their daughters. It may sound sexist to say that out loud but it's just the way millions of years of evolution has imprinted security issues in the brains of fathers.

So what does a father REALLY want for Father's Day? Surprisingly, not much, and certainly not breakfast in bed. Perhaps a few words of sincere appreciation for his efforts to be a good Dad, a little help with some yard work from the boys and a hug from his daughters. Oh sure, hugs from the boys are certainly welcomed as well! Most of all, what a father wants to feel is that his family is safe and secure. It has never been easy, through the ages, to feel absolutely secure which is why men have historically gone to war to protect their homes and loved ones. The veneer of calm and civility is, in reality, very thin when a man's family is threatened.

Happy Father's Day to all of the dads who get up each day and work hard to provide their family with the safety and security they need and the peace of mind that comes to men with it.

Graham Hookey is the author of Parenting Is A Team Sport (Amazon Books) and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.