Room for More

Michelle Kadarusman, illustrated by Maggie Zeng

Pajama Press

2022, 32 pages

ISBN: 9781772782523

ages 5+

Dig and Scratch are two wombats who have dug a nice, deep burrow. When a brush fire arrives the two animals are grateful for “the cool, damp chamber that kept them safe from the smoke and flames.” Unfortunately, there are animals who aren’t safe including a wallaby with her joey and Dig invites them into the burrow even though Scratch complains that there isn’t enough room. Next, Dig invites a koala into the safety of their home followed by a tiger snake who is threatened by the fire. Fortunately, the six animals are kept safe in the home that Dig and Scratch built.

When heavy rains come the visitors leave the underground burrow, but not before building a barrier at the burrow entrance so the wombats’ home doesn’t flood. Room for More is a nice picture book about kindness and helping others and it introduces young (and old) readers to some of the fascinating animals who live in Australia.

The author, Michelle Kadarusman, was inspired to write this book by stories of animals who found shelter in wombat burrows when Australia experienced devastating fires. At the back of the book there is an “Author’s Note” along with a glossary providing information on: wombats, wallabies, koalas, tiger snakes, bushfires, floods, climate change and environmental disasters, Australian Indigenous land practices.

Which Nose for Witch?

David Crosby, illustrated by Carolina Coroa

Maverick Publishing

2021, 32 pages

ISBN: 9781848867789

ages 4+

Grizelda is a young witch and when witches come of age they get to choose their grown-up witch nose. Grizelda has her own “dainty little button nose” but her mother takes her to a store filled with witchy noses including pointy ones, hook-shaped ones, hairy ones and ones with bumps and warts. Unfortunately, Grizelda doesn’t like any of the “grown-up” noses and informs her mother that she wants to keep her own nose becoming the first witch to do so!

Entertaining picture book about being happy and confident with who you are.