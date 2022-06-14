Ancestor Approved: Intertribal Stories for Kids
edited by Cynthia Leitich Smith
Heartdrum Publishing
2021, 310 pages
ISBN: 9780062869944
Ages 9+
Ancestor Approved is a collection of realistic fiction, short stories and poems that take place at the Mother Earth Powwow in Ann Arbor, Mich. Indigenous and non-indigenous families from across North America come together each year to celebrate family, community and heritage, in a celebration of song and dance. The stories are narrated by different protagonists, sharing their unique perspective and experiences leading up to the Pow-wow. The different experiences and life lessons found within this novel, make it a priceless read.
The average story is approximately 17 pages in length, with the longest story being 27 pages, making it accessible to even reluctant readers. Additionally, there is a glossary to help with pronouncing and defining the various indigenous words found in each story, as well as notes and acknowledgements. This collection of interconnected stories and poems is a must read for all classrooms, families and individuals.
Featuring stories and poems by Joseph Bruchac, Art Coulson, Christine Day, Eric Gansworth, Carole Lindstrom, Dawn Quigley, Rebecca Roanhorse, David A. Robertson, Andrea L. Rogers, Kim Rogers, Cynthia Leitich Smith, Monique Gray Smith, Traci Sorell, Tim Tingle, Erika T. Wurth, Brian Young.
– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
Room for More
Michelle Kadarusman, illustrated by Maggie Zeng
Pajama Press
2022, 32 pages
ISBN: 9781772782523
ages 5+
Dig and Scratch are two wombats who have dug a nice, deep burrow. When a brush fire arrives the two animals are grateful for “the cool, damp chamber that kept them safe from the smoke and flames.” Unfortunately, there are animals who aren’t safe including a wallaby with her joey and Dig invites them into the burrow even though Scratch complains that there isn’t enough room. Next, Dig invites a koala into the safety of their home followed by a tiger snake who is threatened by the fire. Fortunately, the six animals are kept safe in the home that Dig and Scratch built.
When heavy rains come the visitors leave the underground burrow, but not before building a barrier at the burrow entrance so the wombats’ home doesn’t flood. Room for More is a nice picture book about kindness and helping others and it introduces young (and old) readers to some of the fascinating animals who live in Australia.
The author, Michelle Kadarusman, was inspired to write this book by stories of animals who found shelter in wombat burrows when Australia experienced devastating fires. At the back of the book there is an “Author’s Note” along with a glossary providing information on: wombats, wallabies, koalas, tiger snakes, bushfires, floods, climate change and environmental disasters, Australian Indigenous land practices.
Which Nose for Witch?
David Crosby, illustrated by Carolina Coroa
Maverick Publishing
2021, 32 pages
ISBN: 9781848867789
ages 4+
Grizelda is a young witch and when witches come of age they get to choose their grown-up witch nose. Grizelda has her own “dainty little button nose” but her mother takes her to a store filled with witchy noses including pointy ones, hook-shaped ones, hairy ones and ones with bumps and warts. Unfortunately, Grizelda doesn’t like any of the “grown-up” noses and informs her mother that she wants to keep her own nose becoming the first witch to do so!
Entertaining picture book about being happy and confident with who you are.
