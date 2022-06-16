Like
Annie Barrows, illustrated by Leo Espinosa
Chronicle Books
2022, 38 pages
ISBN: 9781452163376
ages 3+
This large, nicely illustrated picture book sees a boy explain to the reader how much we are like a variety of things including a tin can, a swimming pool, a mushroom, an excavator, a hyena and another human. And the result is that while we are “a little bit more like a swimming pool than a tin can” we “are way more like a mushroom than a swimming pool!” And while we “are more like a hyena than we are like a tin can, a swimming pool, a mushroom, or an excavator”, we are most like other humans, even though we are all different.
Young readers will enjoy the comparisons and contrasts in the book and how people are more like each other than we are different.
Tales of Ancient Worlds: Adventures of Archaeology
Stefan Milosavljevich, illustrated by Sam Caldwell
Neon Squid Production
2022, 160 pages
ISBN: 9781684492121
Ages 8+
Have you ever wanted to learn about "first humans", "ancient empires", "age of cities" and/or "the age of discovery"? All of this information and more is contained within the nonfiction book, Tales of Ancient Worlds: Adventures of Archaeology, which contains lots of secrets about our ancient worlds. Ranging from a girl named "Lucy" to "The birdman of Cahokia", this book contains over 55 different ancient discoveries located all over the world, including at the bottom of a sea. You will learn about our history as human beings through the use of archaeology!
This book is filled with information and beautiful illustrations that depict common and random historical events. Kids young and old will enjoy flipping through the colourful pages and reading about our history.
– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
Tim’s Tips: A New Baby is Coming!
Dr. Chiara Piroddi, illustrated by Federica Nuccio and Roberta Vottero
White Star Kids
2020, 20 pages
ISBN: 9788854417236
ages 3+
Tim is a young boy who has just become a big brother, but he is jealous and afraid of losing the love of his parents. Until his new sibling smiles at him and he feels special!
At the end of the story there is a section for parents – “S.O.S. Parents Advice from the Therapist” that provides some suggestions “…to reinforce your child’s confidence in Mom and Dad’s love.”
This is a nice board book for parents to share with a child when a new one is on the way.
