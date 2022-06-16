Neon Squid Production

2022, 160 pages

ISBN: 9781684492121

Ages 8+

Have you ever wanted to learn about "first humans", "ancient empires", "age of cities" and/or "the age of discovery"? All of this information and more is contained within the nonfiction book, Tales of Ancient Worlds: Adventures of Archaeology, which contains lots of secrets about our ancient worlds. Ranging from a girl named "Lucy" to "The birdman of Cahokia", this book contains over 55 different ancient discoveries located all over the world, including at the bottom of a sea. You will learn about our history as human beings through the use of archaeology!

This book is filled with information and beautiful illustrations that depict common and random historical events. Kids young and old will enjoy flipping through the colourful pages and reading about our history.

– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett

Tim’s Tips: A New Baby is Coming!

Dr. Chiara Piroddi, illustrated by Federica Nuccio and Roberta Vottero

White Star Kids

2020, 20 pages

ISBN: 9788854417236

ages 3+

Tim is a young boy who has just become a big brother, but he is jealous and afraid of losing the love of his parents. Until his new sibling smiles at him and he feels special!

At the end of the story there is a section for parents – “S.O.S. Parents Advice from the Therapist” that provides some suggestions “…to reinforce your child’s confidence in Mom and Dad’s love.”

This is a nice board book for parents to share with a child when a new one is on the way.