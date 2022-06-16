That’s why she so wanted to hold a Morrison tribute. And Naomi Campbell, Luminato’s artistic director, immediately grasped the significance and the show was born.

Imagine a night, two nights in succession, when eight of Canada’s star authors, all Black and female, gather at the enchanting Winter Garden to swap tales, sing a few tunes, watch the audience dance in their seats as they recall the epic impact of Morrison’s work and how her unspoken mentorship has propelled a generation, especially Black women, into award-winning literary circles.

In addition to deep literary ruminations by people with super active imaginations, the show adds Nicky Lawrence (fresh from her one-woman show “Ugly Black Woman”) as singing host. She’ll bring the Nina Simone-Ella Fitzgerald vibe to the conversation. Then composer/musician Orin Isaacs and his band are expected to spice up the live mix and deliver an intoxicating cocktail.

Luminato hasn’t done the “literary component for a while so this seemed like a great opportunity,” Campbell said in an interview. “This is a high status event in a beautiful space with some amazing talent. It brings the festival into the multidisciplinary world where we are adding music, so it’s not a panel about books; it’s much, much more.”

A large part of the “more” is the inclusion of often muted voices: Black women authors who are killing it by producing great literary works. “For me, it’s about Black women voices, which are an essential part of the conversation right now … and this is beautiful,” said Campbell.

Friday night features Rebecca Fisseha (“Daughters of Silence”) and her African diaspora esthetic; Zalika Reid-Benta and her popular award-winning first collection short fiction, “Frying Plantain”; Francesca Ekwuyasi (“Butter Honey Pig Bread”) landed on the 2020 Giller Prize long list and was a finalist for the Governor General’s literary prize; and Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia, Giller 2021 shortlisted for “The Son of the House” and top prize in Nigeria for literature. She might just expound on what it means for a Black author to “write for a white gaze.”

Saturday night’s lineup is headlined by a video appearance from Esi Edugyan, two-time winner of the Giller, Canada’s top literary prize; Chancy will be there in person. Then there’s Aminatta Forna, whose collection of essays (“The Window Seat”) Bailey Nurse describes as “incredible. She writes about things I don’t even think about.” “Window Seat” is a metaphor for the African diaspora — a scattered people, mostly by forced migration, evolved to be at ease with estrangement in homes always away from home.

And getting Dawnie Walton (“The Final Revival of Opal and Nev”) for the show was “a coup. Hers is a fresh, original voice and so unique,” said Bailey Nurse.

“Beloved” is not just the title of Morrison’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book. It’s the title of the Luminato show that reflects a public’s regard for Morrison’s impact.

Luminato runs from June 9 to 16. Go to luminatofestival.com for tickets to this event or for more information.

Royson James is a former Star reporter and a freelance contributing columnist based in Toronto. Reach him via email: royson.james@outlook.com