After meeting at a speed-dating event, “Michael” and “Emma” realized they were both religious and both wanted kids, but their relationship went south due to Emma’s insecurity. After years apart, they met for a coffee when Michael returned to Toronto during COVID-19. Their coffee date was promising; Michael could tell that Emma “had matured as a person since we knew each other.” She asked him if he still wanted kids. “I did. I felt renewal and excitement rising inside of me. I stopped her before she got into her car to go and asked her if she would consider trying again.”

Emma “said we should meet again in a few days.” Michael started fantasizing about their life together, but the next day Emma called and said, “she couldn’t take the risk with me and with us.”

Sometimes, though, vulnerability ignites a relationship. When “Tate” approached “Janine” at a coffee shop and got her number, he says, “I knew I wanted her in my life. It was a kind of certainty, and I was thinking about how I might tell her without her thinking I was some kind of crazy stalker person.”

It turned out that Janine felt the same way. “About halfway through dinner, Janine told me that she had kept her heart closed for a long time, but wanted to open it up to me. I told her that I felt like I wanted her in the rest of my life.” They decided they didn’t even want to date. “We decided we would immediately work on a serious relationship. We didn’t totally understand it, but there was a certainty and a commitment to it.” He added, “We both freely admit this was crazy.”

Sometimes, it’s both mutual and possibly predestined.

“Adam” was eating at a mall with his dad, on a break from moving (and dressed for it, in “construction clothes”), when he saw “Christina.” He wrote, “I went over to her and introduced myself, and out of nowhere invited her to have brunch with us.” Christina said no, but when Adam’s dad invited her to join them she agreed. Adam and Christina hung out that night and got engaged three months later; Christina told Adam that right before they met, she saw a psychic, who said that her future “depended on her being more open about the type of people she dated.”

Christina, Adam said, “had no idea I was actually the suited, executive type she usually dated.” As Adam pointed out in his Diary, “The lesson here is to trust your instincts, but don’t rule out surprises.”

After “Ellen’s” partner died suddenly, she spent two years “exploring the city as a serial dater”; she says she was “teaching myself how to be independent again.”

She met “Hector,” who was “this crazy kind of gorgeous that I had never seen before.” A week later, Hector texted that he could be in her neighbourhood in the next 30 minutes if she was up for it. (She was.) Eight months later, after many “spontaneous dates, shots of tequila and witty conversation over three-day-long sleepovers,” Ellen overheard Hector describing their relationship as “just friends” and became “uncharacteristically furious.”

She wrote, “I turned to my most trusted and long-term relationship with tequila to shake off whatever it was I was feeling, but this only resulted in calling him at 3 a.m. I was unstoppable at this point and decided to get into it with his voicemail, and it just came out: ‘I love you.’” The next day, Hector responded that if love means “wanting to wake up next to, and spending every day with the same person, and wanting to share all of your stories and dreams with that same person, then, yeah. I love you too.”

