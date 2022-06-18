There’s no perfect prescription for happiness. Your husband’s been clever (manipulative?) in creating the lifestyle he’s chosen. But you still have agency and control regarding your decisions.

Whether or not it was lack of certainty about what you wanted to pursue in education/jobs, raising babies naturally took over the time slots and energies needed to focus on personal ambitions.

But it’s not too late. The kids are a constant part of you, to be cherished and raised, including their learning lessons of life experience through you and your next choices.

Introduce your intentions to your husband — stay open and positive, not aggressive. His good job means there’s finances (as married partners, these should be legally available to you).

Make your goals a part of the children’s awareness, too, and of your extended family, who can be helpful. Moms have a great deal to offer to themselves, their children, and everyone connected to them.

Consider career counselling. Professionals in this field help people find their focus regarding potential new ventures, pursuing further education, and training in new fields.

Move beyond blaming your husband for your disappointments. Explain your frustrations. If he listens, this could create a new understanding. If not, you know that moving forward in your own life means doing it on your own.

Reader’s CommentaryRegarding the column’s advice in general:

“I’ve written before with some comments. I’m married to my second wife for 31 great years! It’s never been 50/50 — sometimes 70/30 and other times 40/60.

“We have six ‘blended’ kids, and eight grandchildren who we see a lot! Everyone is talking and trading stories!

“At 74 I’ve learned to keep my mouth shut! That’s it!”

Ellie:Sounds like a great life and family!

Ellie’s tip of the day

Our disappointments remain only to inspire change. The choice is yours.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.