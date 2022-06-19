I grew up in an era when men were expected to "handle" whatever circumstances they faced. Even as boys, we were told to "suck it up" and "deal with it" when things were not going our way.

There was not a lot of sympathy offered to those who buckled under pressure — perhaps a good reason why even current suicide statistics show that men are nearly four times more likely to commit suicide than women.

I have a son in his early 30s who, as part of his personal growth strategy, joined what he called a men's circle, a regular meeting of young men to discuss their mental-health issues. He claims it has been eye-opening to hear the stories of stress and, more importantly, the many ill-fated strategies for suppressing stress. His overall assessment is that most men probably need some outlet to express their frustrations and gather ideas to reduce the same, but such outlets are rare in our Western culture. In fact, I'd venture to say they are rare in just about any culture.

I was personally surprised to hear recently that one in 10 fathers suffers some form of post-partum depression. Perhaps I unconsciously "sucked it up" after the births of each of my three kids, but I honestly do not remember ever feeling that way. Of course, I was lucky. I was gainfully employed before I had children, and I was eager and anxious to be a father, so having children was not a burden to me in any way.

However, on reflection, I have known many friends who had children when their own financial situation was not stable or before they were emotionally prepared for the responsibility of being a parent. That certainly put a lot of pressure on them personally, as well as on their wife and their marriage.

Never did any of them express such concern outwardly, perhaps because they feared looking vulnerable or perhaps because there was no forum in which to do so. In hindsight, I feel somewhat guilty for not being more aware of their mental-health challenges, partly because they never showed symptoms to me, but mostly because, even if they did, I didn't notice. Like most of my friends, we were only taught to show and recognize signs of strength and coping. Vulnerabilities were never part of our outer manifestations.

I have seen a lot of dysfunctional parenting in my career as an educator, and I wonder how many of those dysfunctional fathers had either poor or no strategies for dealing with their stresses. Did suppressing personal mental-health issues lead to substance abuse, domestic abuse or self-abuse? I suspect there were many men I judged harshly, without knowing fully the stories behind their struggles. I suspect we've all done that.

The increased recent emphasis on mental health, for women and men, will open the doors to additional resources and supports for everyone. For men, it will hopefully break down the notion that expressing vulnerabilities and asking for help is a sign of weakness and, instead, see it for what it is — a desire to be a better husband and father.

Graham Hookey is the author of "Parenting Is A Team Sport" and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.