DeWalt 2 x 20V MAX Brushless Cordless 21-1/2 in. Rear Wheel DriveSelf-Propelled Mower

www.dewalt.ca (item DCMWSP255Y2-CA)

When it comes to battling climate change and reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, there are some positive things happening. A recent act involves councillors in a community on Southern Vancouver Island voting to phase out the use of residential gas-powered gardening tools by the end of 2025. Not only will such a move be better for the environment and the planet, it will result in a quieter community.

Over the last few years I’ve had the opportunity of using numerous battery-powered tools including chainsaws and lawn mowers and I’ve been impressed with the results. The latest tool that I’ve used is DeWalt’s battery-powered, rear wheel drive, self-propelled mower.

My wife Lynn and I have used the DeWalt 2 x 20V MAX Brushless Cordless Rear Wheel Drive Self-Propelled Mower on numerous occasions and it works very well. We have used the mower to cut grass of varying lengths and thicknesses as well as grass on level lawns as well as on sloped areas and in each case the mower excelled. The self drive speed lever on the handle lets the mower do the hard work as it propels itself.

Wanting to give the mower a good test, we used it in an area where the grass was thick and high. The lush grass was growing in an area that used to be a paddock for our equine family members who fertlized the area on a daily basis for decades. Since the former paddock also features a sloped area, we were able to see how the mower handled the small hill and it effectively handled both the hill and the lush, long grass. Since mowing sloped areas is a major factor related to accidents, you need to be extra careful when cutting these areas. The instruction manual for this mower states that you should only mow slopes that are 15 degrees or less and that you should mow across the face of the slope (not up and down). And you should never mow wet grass.

Cutting the long, thick grass in the paddock was too much for the mulching component of the mower so we used the grass collection bag. This bag is easily attached to, and removed from, the mower to efficiently dispose of the grass clippings. The mower can also be set to side discharge and the mower blades can be set at multiple heights allowing for several options for cutting grass. To help prevent damage to the mower, don’t try to cut too much grass at one time.

Another area where we use the mower is our fenced yard which measures approximately 60 feet by 80 feet and features a patio and some bushes. The grass in this area was a “normal” length and one charge of the batteries easily allowed us to finish cutting this grassed space.

You don’t have to use the self-propelled feature as the mower works well without activating the self driver speed lever – but it is nice to let the mower do the work as opposed to pushing it manually! The mower is equipped with a variable speed adjustment wheel allowing you to adjust how quickly or slowly the self drive system runs.

Before you use the mower make sure that you read, and follow, the instruction manual and all of the safety recommendations. Along with the grass collection bag this mower comes with two batteries and two battery chargers. And not only will you save money by charging the batteries when hydro rates are lower, you won’t need incredibly expensive fossil fuels to cut your lawn.

